Global Surgical Gowns to Witness Exponential Rise in Revenue Share During the Forecast Period

The global surgical apparels market is growing at a significant rate due to increasing number of surgeries, and technological advancement in the field. Some of the surgical apparels available in the market are surgical gowns, surgical gloves, head wear, chemotherapy gowns, face masks, foot wear, surgical drapes and scrub suits. Surgical apparels provide optimal level of protection by reducing the transfer of bacteria from the skin to the surgical staff. Surgical gowns are essential as there are always microorganisms on the skin even after strict hygiene and conducting sterilization procedure. Surgical gowns protect healthcare staff from bodily fluids, blood, saline, urine and other chemicals during surgical procedure. Use of surgical gown is necessary as a precaution against spread of infection.

North America dominates the global market for surgical gowns due to large number of aging population and increasing healthcare coverage resulting in increase in surgeries. Some of the key factors that are driving the North American surgical gowns market include number of surgical procedures and increasing stringent regulations for healthcare professionals and patient safety. In addition, growing concern about patient protection and rising prevalence of infections such as hospital acquired infection and others are driving the North American surgical gowns market. However, strict regulatory requirements and unstable raw material cost are some of the major factors restraining the growth for the North American surgical apparel market. In addition, less awareness in the field is also restraining the North American surgical gowns market.

Innovation of gowns manufactured with improved material and rise in adoption of surgical apparels are expected to offer good opportunity for the North American surgical gowns market. However, maintaining a balance between quality and cost is a challenge faced by the North American surgical gowns market. One of the latest trends that have been observed in North American surgical gowns market includes companies involved in launch new product with improved characteristics. In addition, reusable and disposable gowns are gaining popularity in the North American surgical gowns market. Some of the major companies operating in the North American surgical gowns market are Kimberly-Clark Health Care, Cardinal Health, Inc., Stryker, Medline Industries and DuPont Medical Fabrics.

Request Sample [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/3362