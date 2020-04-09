GMO Soybean Market 2019-2026 | Business Overview and Insights 2019-2026

The new research from Global QYResearch on GMO Soybean Market Analysis Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

The research is backed by extensive and in-depth secondary research which involves reference to various statistical databases, national government documents, relevant patent and regulatory databases, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, webcasts, financial reports, and a number of internal and external proprietary databases. This estimated data is cross-checked with industry experts from various leading companies in the market. After the entire authentication process, these reports are shared with subject matter experts (SMEs) for adding further value and to gain their insightful opinion on the research. With such robust process of data extraction, verification, and finalization, we firmly endorse the quality of our research. With such extensive and in-depth research and comprehensive coverage of information, it is always a possibility of clients finding their desired information in the report with enclosure of key components and valuable statistics in all regards.

In terms of volume as well as value, North America will remain dominant in the global GMO soybean market. GMO soybeans already have high popularity among North American consumers.

This report studies the global GMO Soybean market status and forecast, categorizes the global GMO Soybean market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Groupe Limagrain

Syngenta

DowDuPont

Monsanto

BASF

Bayer CropScience

KWS Saat

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

Global GMO Soybean Market Research Report 2018

1 GMO Soybean Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of GMO Soybean

1.2 GMO Soybean Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global GMO Soybean Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global GMO Soybean Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Herbicide Tolerant

1.2.3 Insect Tolerant

Others

1.3 Global GMO Soybean Segment by Application

1.3.1 GMO Soybean Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Food

1.3.3 Feed & Residual

1.3.4 Biodiesel

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global GMO Soybean Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global GMO Soybean Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of GMO Soybean (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global GMO Soybean Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global GMO Soybean Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

2 Global GMO Soybean Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global GMO Soybean Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.1 Global GMO Soybean Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.2 Global GMO Soybean Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.2 Global GMO Soybean Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.3 Global GMO Soybean Average Price by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.4 Manufacturers GMO Soybean Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type

2.5 GMO Soybean Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 GMO Soybean Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 GMO Soybean Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global GMO Soybean Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)

3.1 Global GMO Soybean Capacity and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.2 Global GMO Soybean Production and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.3 Global GMO Soybean Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.4 Global GMO Soybean Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.5 North America GMO Soybean Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.6 Europe GMO Soybean Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.7 China GMO Soybean Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.8 Japan GMO Soybean Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.9 Southeast Asia GMO Soybean Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.10 India GMO Soybean Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

4 Global GMO Soybean Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2013-2018)

4.1 Global GMO Soybean Consumption by Region (2013-2018)

4.2 North America GMO Soybean Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.3 Europe GMO Soybean Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.4 China GMO Soybean Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.5 Japan GMO Soybean Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.6 Southeast Asia GMO Soybean Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.7 India GMO Soybean Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

5 Global GMO Soybean Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global GMO Soybean Production and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.2 Global GMO Soybean Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.3 Global GMO Soybean Price by Type (2013-2018)

5.4 Global GMO Soybean Production Growth by Type (2013-2018)

6 Global GMO Soybean Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global GMO Soybean Consumption and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

6.2 Global GMO Soybean Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

6.3 Market Drivers and Opportunities

6.3.1 Potential Applications

6.3.2 Emerging Markets/Countries

7 Global GMO Soybean Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 Groupe Limagrain

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 GMO Soybean Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 Groupe Limagrain GMO Soybean Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 Syngenta

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 GMO Soybean Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 Syngenta GMO Soybean Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 DowDuPont

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 GMO Soybean Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 DowDuPont GMO Soybean Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 Monsanto

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 GMO Soybean Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 Monsanto GMO Soybean Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 BASF

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 GMO Soybean Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 BASF GMO Soybean Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 Bayer CropScience

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 GMO Soybean Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 Bayer CropScience GMO Soybean Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.7 KWS Saat

7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.7.2 GMO Soybean Product Category, Application and Specification

7.7.2.1 Product A

7.7.2.2 Product B

7.7.3 KWS Saat GMO Soybean Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

8 GMO Soybean Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 GMO Soybean Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.1.4 Market Concentration Rate of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.2.1 Raw Materials

8.2.2 Labor Cost

8.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of GMO Soybean

