Halal Products Market to Reach US$ 10.51 trillion by the year 2024

The global halal products market has expanded at a promising pace in the past few years and is expected to embark upon a path of exponential growth in the next few years as well. Rising global population of the Muslim community and rising disposable incomes across some of the world’s prominent Islamic countries are expected to be the key drivers of the market. However, the market is expected to bear the brunt of the lack of transparency with respect to the use of ingredients for the pharmaceutical and personal care products and the absence of a globally uniform halal standard.

Transparency Market Research estimates that the global halal products market, which was valued at US$2.70 trillion in 2015, will rise to US$10.51 trillion by 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of 16.2% from 2016 to 2024.

Primarily, food and beverages are considered to be the key varieties of halal products. However, pharmaceutical, personal care products, and other products such as nutraceuticals, bakery, and food supplements also account for significant share of the halal products market. For this study, the halal products market has been examined for product types such as primary meat, processed food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics and personal care.

Of these, the segments of primary meat and processed food and beverages cumulatively accounted for nearly 50% of the market demand in 2015. The segment of processed food and beverages accounted for the dominant share in the global halal products market in 2015. Owing to the rising global demand for processed food, the halal processed food and beverages segment is expected to maintain its steady growth rate during the forecast period as well.

Despite the high growth rate of the processed food and beverages segment, independent halal butchers have an upper hand against their retail counterparts when it comes to customer services and customer trust in the absence of proliferation of modern retail outlets. Owing to this, the primary meat segment is also projected to witness exponential growth, especially in developing and under-developed economies in the next few years.

The halal products market is also expected to witness strong growth in Europe during the forecast period, primarily driven by the growing Muslim population the Western European nations such as Germany, France and U.K. The halal market demand is also anticipated to be augmented by the large Muslim population in Russia and CIS countries.

The key players operating in the halal products market can be distinguished by the end use industry they are catering to. The leading player in the halal products market for the food and beverage segment is Nestle S.A. For halal products for cosmetic and personal care application Unilever is the major player, besides several other notable players. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc is the major player catering halal products to the chemical and materials industry.