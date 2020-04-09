Human Machine Interface (HMI) Market: Growing Adoption of Automation In Various End-Use Industries bolsters Uptake

The global human machine interface (HMI) market features an increasingly competitive landscape, finds Transparency Market Research (TMR). The landscape is characterized by high level of rivalry among the top players, mainly on account of increasing trend of consolidation. The five top players, namely, Schneider Electric SE, ABB Ltd., Eaton Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., and Siemens AG, accounted for a major share of 45.0% in the global human machine interface market. Several prominent players are expected to increasingly focus on integration of infrastructure with technology advancements, with the key aim to bolster their positions in the global human machine interface market. Numerous players are also focusing on developing high-end technologies to consolidate their shares in the market.

The global human machine interface market stood at US$3.9 bn in 2015 and is projected to clock a CAGR of 12.5% during 2016–2024. By the end of this forecast period, the opportunities in the global market is estimated to touch US$11 bn.

Rising efforts in bringing down operational expenses and boosting efficiencies in various assembly businesses is a key factor driving the global human machine interface market. The increasing trend of industrial internet of things is a key factor propelling the expansion of the market. Rising efforts by governments to adopt automation in various industries such as the oil and gas, packaging, and manufacturing is fueling the rapid expansion of the human machine interface market.

The global human machine interface market is driven by substantial pace of industrialization. This has been imparting marked momentum to information trade, automation, and research, emerging economies, such as Indonesia, India, and China. Growing adoption of automation in various end-use industries to bolster operational efficiencies is a crucial trend catalyzing the expansion of the human machine interface market.

However, the high cost of installation and cost of repairs are expected to dampen the prospects of the human machine interface market. In addition, the high cost of maintenance has also hampered the uptake in various parts of the world.

Brochure With Latest Advancements and Application @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=1010

Nevertheless, rising awareness among retailers and end users about the benefits of automation on operational workflows is expected to create new avenues in the market. Moreover, growing appetite of end-user industries for advanced automation technology based on human machine interface in emerging economies is expected to offer new, lucrative streams of revenue during the assessment period. Furthermore, the growing trend of customized human interface technologies is boosting the market prospects.

The study presented here is based on a report by Transparency Market Research (TMR) titled “Human Machine Interface (HMI) Market (Type – Hardware (Display, Processor/Computer, Indicator, Joystick, and Keypad), Software, and Services; End-use Industry – Healthcare and Pharmaceutical, Automotive, Manufacturing, Oil and Gas, Packaging, Food & Beverage, Defense and Aerospace, Metal and Mining, Retail, and Transportation) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2016–2024.”

Contact Us:

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

https://tmrresearchsite.wordpress.com/