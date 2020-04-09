Iron Chloride Industry Growth Rate and Market Segment by Regions/Countries
Research Report Produced by Arc Research on “Global Iron Chloride Market” Analyzes the Market Status, Market Share, Growth Rate, Future Trends, Market Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges, Risks and Entry Barriers, Sales Channels, Distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Iron chloride products include ferric chloride and ferrous chloride. The major commercial form is the solution with 40 % FeCl3, starting from this solution is also possible to produce a solid crystallized ferric chloride, whereas the market for anhydrous iron (III) chloride is very limited. Iron (II) chloride, also known as ferrous chloride, is the chemical compound of formula FeCl2.
Iron chloride products find their way in several applications such as in waste water treatment, drinking water production, cosmetics and even in pharmaceutical products such as medicines.
This report mainly covers all iron chloride product types with various forms.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Iron Chloride in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
In consumption market, the growth rate of global consumption is smooth relatively. Europe and North America are still the mainly consumption regions due to the advanced production technology and rapid development of economy. Europe consumption captures about 39.60% global iron chloride. Growth in consumption in Western Europe is driven by stricter EU legislation for clean water standards in both the municipal and industrial sectors. Demand for ferric chloride has been buoyant in countries like the United Kingdom, France and Belgium and in Mediterranean countries because they are linked to EU norms for phosphorus removal.
Iron chloride can be classified as two main types, such as ferric chloride and ferrous chloride. It can be widely used in many industries. Survey results showed that in 2015, 71.90% of the Iron Chloride market is water and sewage treatment industry and 14.38% is metal surface treatment industry. With the development of economy, these industries will need more iron chloride. So, iron chloride has a huge market potential in the future.
We tend to believe this industry is a promising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. For product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future as competition intensifies. Besides, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing gradually. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.
The worldwide market for Iron Chloride is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.9% over the next five years, will reach 480 million US$ in 2023, from 380 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Ferric Chloride
Ferrous Chloride
Other
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Water and Sewage Treatment Industry
Metal Surface Treatment Industry
PCB Industry
Pigment Industry
Others
