IVF Services (Market) – Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast, 2018-2025

In vitro fertilization (IVF) is treatment for conceiving child when women or men are unable to produce fertilized egg or sperm. Egg is fertilized in vitro, and the embryo is placed inside the womb of surrogate mother. IVF services serve as an ideal approach for conception for women suffering from diseases such as endometriosis, genetic condition screened in the embryo, premature ovarian failure, blocked or damaged fallopian tubes, ovulatory disorders, and polycystic ovarian syndrome. Menopause is further acts as a natural barrier for conception.

IVF treatment initiated with the course of hormone therapy. It consists of five basic steps that involve fertility medication. Eggs are retrieved through a minor surgery. Sperm sample is produced by the male and prepared for combining with egg. Through the insemination process, sperm and eggs are fertilized under laboratory condition. Then finally the fertilized egg is placed inside the uterus of a surrogate mother.

The global IVF services market is anticipated to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period, owing to rise in infertility rate, increase in trend of delayed pregnancies, surge in IVF success rate, and rise in disposable income worldwide. However, high cost, complications associated with IVF treatment, and low awareness level for IVF in some underdeveloped regions hinder the growth of the market. On the contrary, upsurge in fertility tourism, increase in number of fertility clinics, and growth opportunities in the emerging markets make way for market development in the future. In addition, increase in the IVF success rate is another key factor responsible for the growth of the market.

The global IVF services market is segmented based on cycle type, end user, and region. Based on cycle type, the market is divided into fresh IVF cycle (non-donor), thawed IVF cycle (non-donor), and donor egg IVF cycle. Depending on end user, it is classified as fertility clinics, hospitals, surgical centers, and clinical research institutes. Region wise, it is studied across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Denmark, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, Thailand, New Zealand, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Cycle Type

Fresh IVF Cycles (Non-donor)

Thawed IVF Cycles (Non-donor)

Donor Egg IVF Cycles

By End User

Fertility Clinics

Hospitals

Surgical Centers

Clinical Research Institutes

