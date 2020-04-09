High quality printing and graphics have assumed a crucial role in customization these days, with customers desiring personalized designs for a unique appearance. Therefore, customization is being practiced in key industries, such as electrical & electronics, and the automotive industry. Protection and prolonging the life of the graphics has led to significant demand for protective overlaminates in the market.

To serve the durable labels market, there is a dire need for converters to produce labels that are attractive but also durable enough to last for the life of the product. Protective overlaminates are highly suitable for such applications and also allows the convertors to avoid material waste and downtime.

Key trend prevailing in the global protective overlaminates market is the use of antimicrobial technology to manufacture films. For example: Dunmore Corporation is manufacturing antimicrobial overlaminates that is bacterial resistant and is suitable for use in medical & healthcare vertical.

Protective Overlaminates Market: Industry Developments

The global protective over laminates market is a highly competitive one, and manufacturers focus on additional features aimed to increase convenience, to stay one step ahead of their competitors. For example: The new scotchcal overlaminates film launched by the 3M company aims at reducing the time, cost, and labor required for stripping and refinishing surfaces. The protective overlaminates are designed for use in airports, hospitals, classrooms, laboratories and other areas to protect entrances, floors, and bathroom surfaces, among others.

Manufacturers of protective overlaminates are also focused on additional features for enhanced appearance, such as a selection of pearlescent and glittering starlight decorative overlaminates, to cater to their clients’ requirements.

Key players operating in the global protective overlaminates market are 3M Company, Arlon Graphics LLC, Avery Dennison Corporation, Piedmont Plastics, Catalina Graphic Films, Inc., ACPO Ltd., Seton Company, Inc., RTape Corporation, Tekra Corporation, and All Square Digital Solutions. North America is the major production hub of protective overlaminates as most of the key players operating in the market have their manufacturing location based in North America.