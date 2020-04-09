Lactase Industry | Has Huge Market Growth In 2024

“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global Lactase Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

Lactase (β-Galactosidase) is an enzyme capable of hydrolyzing lactose into glucose and galactose. Lactase is commonly used to catalyze the hydrolysis of lactose in the food industry for making lactose reduced/free products e.g. milk, yogurt, cream and ice cream.

Scope of the Report:

With 70% of the world’s population unable to tolerate lactose, it’s hardly surprising that the trend towards healthier food has brought a growing demand for lactose-free dairy products.

The technical barriers of lactase are relatively not high, resulting in numerous manufacturing enterprises. In the market, there are some relatively large enterprises, such as DSM, Novozymes, DuPont, Chr. Hansen Holding, Amano Enzyme, Enzyme Development, SternEnzym, and Specialty Enzymes & Biotechnologies. These companies mainly concentrate in Europe. Europe is the largest producer, more than 60% of total production in 2016. However, China enterprises have rather small production because of technology and equipment, especially in neutral lactase market. Every year, China import amount of neutral lactase to meet the needs of local dairy products companies.

In the past few years, the price of lactase has decreased and we expect the price will slightly lower. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, employee wages, and equipment depreciation will play a significant role in promoting the cost of lactase.

As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. With the snatch for market share in emerging regions, the competition in lactase industry will become more intense.

The worldwide market for Lactase is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.6% over the next five years, will reach 1080 million US$ in 2024, from 830 million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Lactase in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

DSM

Novozymes

DuPont

Chr. Hansen Holding

Amano Enzyme

Enzyme Development

SternEnzym

Specialty Enzymes & Biotechnologies

Enzyme Solutions

Advanced Enzymes

Zhongnuo BioTech

Enze Bio

Meihua BioTech

Kono Chem

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Neutral Lactase

Acid Lactase

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Food Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Other

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Lactase product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Lactase, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Lactase in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Lactase competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Lactase breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Lactase market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Lactase sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

“