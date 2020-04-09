LCR Meter Market Analysis, Growth Factors, Development Trends and Forecast to 2028

Introduction:

LCR Meter is used to measure the capacitance (C), resistance (R) and inductance (L). LCR Meter is an electronic equipment which has capabilities to characterize the properties of passive components or particularly materials, over a specified signal and wide frequency range. LCR meter is available in both analogue and digital forms. LCR meter is categorized as Handheld LCR meters, and Benchtop LCR meters. Handheld LCR meter is portable, battery powered and light in weight, while Benchtop LCR Meter is non portable. The electrical and electronic equipment has shown high requirement for the test and measurement equipment in last few years. LCR meter is used for the automatic identification, high measurement accuracy, automatic measurement range and speed, and wide measuring range. LCR meters applications are varies according to the test frequency requirement, which is categorized as 100 Hz, 120 Hz, 1 kHz, 10 kHz, and 100 kHz for top end meters. LCR meters are also used in laboratories for components calibration and circuit testing. Furthermore, LCR meter has wide usage in daily life, which is also estimated to deliver positive growth outlook for the LCR meter market.

LCR Meter Market:

Dynamics:

One of the prime reason behind the growing usage of LCR meter is the compact size of the equipment, which is significantly preferable in various end use industries. Electrical and electronics industries are widely prefer the LCR meters for the measurement of capacitance, inductance and resistance of different lately manufactured appliances like refrigerators, televisions and others. Digital technologies have launched the Fourth Industrial Revolution to transform the entire industries. Increasing usage of LCR meter in various applications such as such as, repair workshop, in field service applications and for batch checking of components in quality assurance and inspection situations, upsurge the demand for the LCR meters. Increasing research and development activities to improve the performance of the LCR meter and reduce the weight has strengthened the manufacturing activities in developing regions. The sustained demand from semiconductors and electronic components industry is hence in turn, expected to augment the consumption and related growth of LCR meter market. LCR meter Manufacturers are focusing to improve the accuracy and the speed of the equipment to boost the market sales.

Test and measurement equipment are facing difficulties due to the incompatibility amongst the products and the equipment. Furthermore, there are various accuracy information must be take in account when using the LCR meter during the test condition of the equipment. Such factors are expected to hamper the growth of LCR meter market over the forecast period.

LCR Meter Market:

Segmentation:

LCR meter market can be segmented on the basis of product type and measurement applications

On the basis of measurement application LCR Meter can be segmented as:

Test Frequency

Test Voltage

Accuracy/Speed

Measurement Parameters

Others

On the basis of product type LCR Meter can be segmented as:

Handheld LCR Meter

Benchtop LCR Meter

Key Market Players:

Examples of some of the market participants in the global LCR meter market identified across the value chain include

Applent Instruments

Chroma ATE Inc.

B&K Precision

Hameg Instruments

Doble Engineering Company

Newtons4th

Rohde & Schwarz

Extech Instruments

MECO Instruments

Hioki EE

Scientific Mes-Technik

Sanwa Electric Instrument

GW Instek

Keysight Technologies

IET Labs

National Instruments

Siborg Systems

Stanford Research Systems

Regional Analysis:

Prominent regions for electrical and electronic industry including China, japan are expected to account for the major share in LCR meter market. With increasing usage of semiconductor devices, the LCR meter market demand is estimated to bolster over the years. Asia Pacific is also expected to deliver positive growth outlook in LCR meter market, owing to the rising trend of electronic and electrical products. Growing electrical and electronics manufacturing industry in developing countries including India, South Korea, ASEAN and others, propel the demand for the LCR meter market. Increasing export activities in Asia Pacific region also boost the demand of LCR meter market over the forecast period. North America followed by Europe region is expected to deliver moderate growth in the LCR Meter market. Owing to the steady growth of electronic and semiconductor industry in Latin America and Middle East region deliver moderate growth in LCR meter market.