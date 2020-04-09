Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market: Global Product Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2024

Our latest research report entitled Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market (by field strength (low field (below 0.3T), mid-field (0.3T to 1.0T), high field (1.0T to 3.0T), very high field (3.0T to 7.0T) and ultra-high field (above 7.0T)), application (oncology, gastroenterology and musculoskeletal), architecture (open MRI systems and closed MRI systems)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Magnetic Resonance Imaging. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Magnetic Resonance Imaging cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Magnetic Resonance Imaging growth factors.

The forecast Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Magnetic Resonance Imaging on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to a report the global magnetic resonance imaging market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Ask for Sample Copy of Research Report with Table of Content @

https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/1930

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) is a diagnostic imaging technique that uses a powerful magnetic field and radio waves to produce detailed images of the organs and tissues within the human body. MRI help to diagnose certain diseases including the brain, breasts, bones, heart, internal organs and spine. Additionally, it also identifying complications of infectious diseases and detecting musculoskeletal disorders and injuries. MRI machine is a large tube surrounded by a giant circular magnet. When the patient is placed on the movable bed the magnetic field temporarily realigns hydrogen atoms in the human body. The various protons of the body produce very faint signals that are used to create cross-sectional images. Functional MRI is the special type of MRI that maps the brain activity.

Growing awareness related to early diagnosis through MRI especially in cancer examinations is the major key factor driving the growth Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market. In addition, the high demand for MRI system in a diagnostic center, hospital and clinics have a positive impact on the growth of magnetic resonance imaging market. Moreover, Growing the geriatric population coupled with higher chances of chronic disease are some factors which also escalating the market growth. However, the high cost of MRI systems is restraining the growth of the market particularly in the developing and underdeveloped countries. In addition, the availability of refurbished MRI machines also impacts the market growth. Moreover, the improvement in medical technologies for better access to diagnosis in developing countries offers huge opportunities for the magnetic resonance imaging market.

Among the region, North America held the largest share in Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market owing to the more technological advancement in the imaging system. Early diagnosis for the chronic diseases offers demand for MRI system in this region. Additionally, market players in the North America region are focusing on developing an advanced solution. The Asia Pacific is anticipated to rise at a moderate rate in this market during the forecast period. Growing healthcare expenditure is also a supporting factor for this market in the Asia Pacific region. In addition, developing country such as China is spending more on the MRI machine. Growing aging population along with increasing cases of chronic diseases such as cancer and neurological, cardiovascular and orthopedic condition. This, in turn, Expanding the demand of magnetic imaging market in the Asia Pacific region.

Market Segmentation by Field Strength, Application, And Architecture

The report on global magnetic resonance imaging market covers segments such as field strength, application, and architecture. On the basis of field strength, the global magnetic resonance imaging market is categorized into a low field (below 0.3T), mid-field (0.3T to 1.0T), high field (1.0T to 3.0T), very high field (3.0T to 7.0T) and ultra-high field (above 7.0T). On the basis of application, the global magnetic resonance imaging market is categorized into oncology, neurology, cardiology, gastroenterology and musculoskeletal. On the basis of architecture, the global magnetic resonance imaging market is categorized into open MRI systems and closed MRI systems.

Ask Discount for the latest research report @

https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/request-discount/1930

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global magnetic resonance imaging market such as Esaote SpA, Neusoft Medical Systems Co., Ltd, Philips Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Canon Medical Systems Ltd, Bruker Corporation, Fonar Corporation, Hitachi Medical Systems, GE Healthcare, and Aurora Imaging Technology.

Browse Detailed TOC, Description, and Companies Mentioned in Report @

https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/healthcare-medical-devices/global-magnetic-resonance-imaging-market