Managed Communication Services Market Qualitative Insights, Key Enhancement, Share Forecast To 2025

Companies can quickly adopt managed communications services that give them the lead in the increasingly competitive environment. This gives the company a zero-cost advantage in technology infrastructure maintenance. The market for managed communication services is growing rapidly due to the penetration of technologies such as mobility, cloud and Big Data throughout different vertical industries. Although privacy and security remain major concerns, various managed service providers address them.

Efficiency is the key to the growth of any company. This can be achieved through rationalization of core processes to improve customer satisfaction and focus on key businesses that produce revenue. In order to achieve these objectives, companies are adopting different strategies. One way to achieve this is to manage the communication services model. It is a practice to outsource responsibilities and functions in daily communication management as a strategic means for improving business operations and reducing unnecessary costs.

The managed voice over IP system is cost- effective, as the company can set extensions without additional service charges if necessary. These systems are also extremely flexible with regard to off- site staff, i.e. Extensions located at other locations may be assigned.

In the IT era, the more common managed services have evolved around network monitoring, security, disaster recovery, virtualization, connectivity, and bandwidth. Beyond infrastructure management and traditional application, managed services may also include communication services. Organizations’ approach to collaboration and communication is rapidly evolving. Innovation in collaboration and communication environment is crucial. Managed communication services offer benefits beyond what pure maintenance contracts offer. These services are also one of the more challenging services which providers can deliver. Managed communication which includes VoIP, email, and unified communications is a challenging service. Very few providers offer managed communication services than various other types of managed services such as managed network, managed security, managed data center and managed infrastructure.

Managed communication service providers are planning to move their services to cloud-based offerings. This will enable customers to benefit from the choice of having a mobile access for unified communication platforms hosted by third party or managed communication service providers. Moving to a cloud based delivery results in considerable saving associated with the cloud. Managed communication service such as a voice of IP also yields savings in terms of increased capabilities along with savings in terms of international roaming. Managed communication services streamlines core processes which helps in enhancing customer satisfaction.

Managed communication services are challenging as ensuring quality of service is complicated. Also, service providers in the market do not seem to be as responsive and mature as others. Moreover, communication systems are mission critical and hence require specialists to actively manage them. Suppliers and vendors are not adequately staffed and prepared to meet these requirements.

Some of the factors driving the growth of the managed communication services market are improved business process efficiency, need for providing enhanced customer satisfaction, and growing focus on core businesses. The increasing availability of bandwidth and network connectivity is facilitating new types of managed services. However, privacy and security concerns and lack of specialized skilled personnel may restrain the growth of the managed communication services market. On the other hand, growth of managed voice over IP system is providing tremendous growth opportunities to the managed communication services market as these systems are cost effective. In addition to saving cost, managed communication services also manage the environment with a detailed and clear view of people, technologies, and processes that underpin its value and function. Moreover, these systems are flexible i.e. one can assign extensions which are located at other locations.

The global managed communication services market is segmented on the basis of service type, deployment model, enterprise size, and region. In terms of service type, the market can be segmented into managed voice solutions, managed business solutions, managed cloud computing & data center, and managed professional services. The managed business solutions market is further segmented into managed business Internet, managed WAN, and managed LAN. The managed communication services market in terms of deployment model is classified into on-premise and cloud. In terms of enterprise size, the managed communication services market can be segmented into small & medium enterprises, and large enterprises. The market segments in terms of geographical regions are North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East &Africa (MEA), and South America.

Industry participants leading the managed communication services market with the most significant developments are Fujitsu Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc., EMC Corporation, IBM Corporation, Alcatel-Lucent, AT&T Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Verizon Communications, Inc., Dell Inc., and TCS Limited among others.

