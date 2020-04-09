Managed VPN Market – Detailed Analysis and Forecast 2017-2025

Global Managed VPN Market: Overview

Virtual private network (VPN) refers to a communication network which is secure on account of the usage of certain technologies which facilitate safe and encrypted connection in a less secure network, namely the internet. The VPN technology was primarily developed to enable remote users and branch offices to access corporate applications and other resources in a secure manner. To bring about safety, in a VPN data is carried through secure tunnels. VPN users are required to follow various authentication methods such as tokens, passwords, and other unique identification methods to gain access to the secured network.

Global Managed VPN Market: Key Trends

Majorly serving to drive demand for managed VPN is the surge in the cyber-attacks and growing demand for cloud-based security solutions. In addition, demand from end-users too is expected to propel the market as well. One drawback hindering market growth, on the downside, is the lack of standardization of VPN and other data protection issues.

The managed virtual private network (VPN) can be deployed as on-premise or on cloud. Technology-wise, the key segments are tunneling, encryption, Multiprotocol Label Switching (MPLS), and others. Depending upon connectivity, the market can be divided into remote access and site-to-site. Large, medium, and small enterprises across sectors such as government and public utilities, IT and telecom, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, and banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) are driving up demand for managed VPN.

Global Managed VPN Market: Market Potential

Overall, the global managed VPN market is expected to explode over the course of the next few years to become a multi-billion dollar industry. Virtual private networks can extend a network securely from a private location, namely home or business, across a public network so that they appear as if they are linked directly. VPNs are sought after because of their ability to obfuscate real location, whether to access geo-blocked services or bypass censorship or other restrictions. Among enterprises, VPNs are often set up to allow employees to access corporate intranets while travelling or working from home.

Global Managed VPN Market: Regional Outlook

Region-wise, North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa are some of the key regions in the global market for managed VPN. Of them, North America, powered by the U.S. and Canada, accounts for a significant share in the market. Europe is another key region driven mainly by the nations of Germany, the U.K., and France. Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is a promising upcoming market where China, India, Japan, and Australia have leading demand generators on account of their booming economies.

Global Managed VPN Market: Competitive Dynamics

Some of the prominent participants in the global market for managed VPN are NordVPN,

PureVPN, ExpressVPN, OpenVPN, CactusVPN, Cisco Systems, Inc., Freelan, eVenture, Privax Ltd., Symantec Software Solutions Private Limited, IPVanish, Plex, SoftEther Project, NCP Engineering GmbH, Netgear Inc., and Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

