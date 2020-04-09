Medical Pressure Transducers Industry | Has Huge Market Growth In 2024

“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global Medical Pressure Transducers Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

Medical pressure transducer is medical device that transforms one form of energy to another, eg, the pressure to an electrical signal. By mechanical connection the pressure is transferred to the sensing unit, which translates it to an electrical signal. It can help doctors better detect the status of the patient. By mechanical connection the pressure is transferred to the sensing unit, which translates it to an electrical signal.

Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Medical Pressure Transducers is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.3% over the next five years, will reach 340 million US$ in 2024, from 240 million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Medical Pressure Transducers in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Smiths Medical

Honeywell

Argon

ICU Medical, Inc.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc.

MEMSCAP

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Single Disposable Transducers

Single Pressure Line Transducers Kits

Double Pressure Line Transducers Kits

Triple Pressure Line Transducers Kits

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Blood pressure monitoring

Respiration systems

Infusion / Syringe Pump

Others

“