Menthol Industry | Has Huge Market Growth In 2024

Menthol is an organic compound with the chemical formula C10H20O that occurs naturally in mint and some other plants. It can be extracted from the leaves by distillation, and it can be made synthetically. Pure menthol is a crystalline solid. The compound is widely used in cough and cold remedies because of its soothing effects and as a flavoring in candy, chewing gum, medical products and cigarettes.

The data of the report is based on the menthol product with purity of 99%min. And other products in lower menthol purity have been converted in the equivalent of 100%.

Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Menthol is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.8% over the next five years, will reach 5390 million US$ in 2024, from 3850 million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Menthol in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

