Nebulizers Market is Projected to Register a CAGR of 27.1% Between 2015 and 2023

A nebulizer is an electrically powered or battery operated instrument that converts liquid medication into mist. Nebulizer is one of the preferred choices for the treatment of asthma, cystic fibrosis (CFTR) and COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease). This facilitates penetration of the medicine into the lungs of patients when inhaled through the mouth or a face mask. The nebulizers market in India is dominated by various devices powered by electric current and rechargeable batteries. Increasing prevalence of various respiratory disorders such as asthma, COPD, and CFTR coupled with rising geriatric population and deteriorating air quality in major cities of India fuel the growth of the nebulizers market in India.

This research report explains various advancements occurring in this market and analyzes the nebulizers market in India by products and geography. This report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a market snapshot that provides overall information of various segments and sub-segments that are provided in the report. Moreover, executive summary comprises waterfall chart representing the nebulizers market in India by type in terms of INR Mn in 2014 which is drawn on the basis of most attarctive segment of the market. Comparative analysis has also been included in the executive summary that demonstrates the percentage market share of each segments in 2014 and 2023 respectively.

This report provides in-depth analysis of the nebulizers market in India. The stakeholders for this report include companies involved in the manufacture of nebulizers, kits and accessories and supply to to the hospitals and homes. For providing a snapshot of this market to the stakeholders, executive summary section is included in this report, which summarizes the market size, trends and competition in different zones of India. The market overview section of this report analyzes market dynamics such as drivers, restraints and opportunities that influence the nebulizers market in the current and future scenario. Market share analysis among the market players is analyzed to signify percentage share of the major players operating in the nebulizers market in India. All these factors will help the market players to decide about the business strategies and plans to be incurred in future for strengthening their position in India.

Based on the product, the nebulizers market in India has been segmented as pneumatic nebulizer, ultrasonic nebulizers, mesh nebulizer and nebulizer kits. Pneumatic nebulizer comprises pressurized gas supply that assists in pushing medication toward the mouth. Compressed gas is delivered through a jet (valve) that creates negative pressure on the medication tank to release the medication. An ultrasonic nebulizer uses electric current to produce high frequency vibrations in a container of fluid (medications) to break up the fluid into aerosol particles. Mesh nebulizers create vibrations (piezo) that enable the flow of liquid formulation (medicine) through a fine mesh (aperture plate) to develop aerosol medication.

Region wise, the nebulizer market in India has been differentiated into five major regions: North Zone, South Zone, East Zone, West Zone, and Central/ Zone. A detailed qualitative analysis of the factors responsible for driving and restraining the growth of the India nebulizers market in various regions has been provided in this section. The report provides market estimation of nebulizers market in India in terms of revenue (INR Mn) for all the segments and sub segments with CAGR % for period 2015 to 2023, considering 2014 as the base year. The report also provides the volume of nebulizers for all the segments and sub segments with CAGR % for period 2015 to 2023. Furthermore, the report incorporates market attractiveness analysis by product category that depicts the most attractive product segment in India during the forecast period from 2015 to 2023.

This report also includes recommendations section that will assist new companies in establishing their presence and market players in expanding their market share in the nebulizers market in India. The report concludes with the company profile section which includes company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies and recent developments for market players. The major players that are profiled in the report include Omron Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, CareFusion Corporation (BD), Nuilfe, Bhasins and Sons, Respirotec are among others.

