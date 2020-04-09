Network Support and Security Market 2018 Size, Trends, Industry Analysis, Leading Players and Future Forecast by 2025

Latest Report Available at Analytical Research Cognizance, “Network Support and Security Market Forecast to 2025” provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.

Network support and security is a complete solution package satisfying various network support and security-related needs such as network management, interface and modules, network behavior monitoring, threats and intrusions detection, security analysis, threat intelligence, and others.

The global network support and security solutions is driven by the introduction of virtualization technologies and growth in usage of web-based applications.

Further, increase in demand for advanced security services and integration of network security solutions with other security services to mitigate the risk of cyber-attacks boost the market growth.

However, slow ICT expenditure in underdeveloped regions, such as Africa and South America, is expected to hinder this growth. High growth area such as, cloud computing and data center virtualization would be the opportunity areas for network support and security market.

In 2017, the global Network Support and Security market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Network Support and Security Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Network Support and Security Market development in United States, Europe and China.

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Network Support and Security Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Network Support and Security Market development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

The key players covered in this study

Cisco Systems

HP development

AlienVault

McAfee

Symantec Corporation

Trend Micro Incorporated

NETGEAR

CA Technologies

F5 Networks

Fortinet

Market analysis by product type

Hardware

Software

Service

Market analysis by market

BFSI

Government

Retail

Healthcare

Energy and Utility

IT and Telecom

Others

Market analysis by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central and South America

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Network Support and Security are as follows:

History Year: 2017-2018

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

