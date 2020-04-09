Office Chairs Market 2018 Top Manufactures Analysis, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2023

New Market Research Study on “Office Chairs Market” research report by Type and Applications now Available at Arcognizance.com

An Office Chair, or desk chair, is a type of chair that is designed for use at a desk in an office. Office chairs often have adjustable seats, armrests, backs, back supports, and heights to prevent repetitive stress injury and back pain associated with sitting for long periods.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Office Chairs in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Currently, some companies in the world can produce office chairs, mainly concentrating in North America and Asia. The main market players are Steelcase, Herman Miller, Haworth, HNI Group, Okamura Corporation, Kimball Office, etc.

In consumption market, the growth rate of global consumption is smooth relatively. North America, Asia and Europe are still the mainly consumption regions due to the advanced production technology and rapid development of economy.

There are many classification methods of office chairs. Office chairs can be classified as main five types depend on the raw materials, leather office chair, PU office chair, cloth office chair, plastic office chair and mesh cloth office chair. The consumer groups are very extensive.

The major raw material for office chairs is wood, leather, plastic, cloth, hardware, paint, adhesives and sealants, etc. On the global market, supply of raw materials is full. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of office chairs industry.

Favorable government policies and rising foreign direct investments have increased the number of MNCs in the country and also boosted the entry of foreign players. This has led to a rise in the number of offices as well as the demand for office chairs worldwide. Also, the growing number of companies in the technology, media, telecom, retail, financial, and transport sectors in 2015 has increased the demand of office chairs. Therefore, the growing demand for office space will be favorable for the growth of the office chairs market.

The worldwide market for Office Chairs is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.9% over the next five years, will reach 13100 million US$ in 2023, from 9280 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

