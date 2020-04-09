Pediatric Stethoscopes Market Drives, Emerging Trends, Key Value And Forecast 2026

The report analyzes and presents an overview of “Pediatric Stethoscopes Market – Global Industry Trend Analysis 2013 to 2017 and Forecast 2018 – 2026” worldwide.

The growing adoption and availability of pediatric stethoscopes in major countries including United States, Germany, France, Spain and some countries of Asia-Pacific is projected to propel Pediatric Stethoscopes Market growth over the coming years. The Pediatric Stethoscopes Market is categorized on the basis of product type, end user and region. On the basis of product type, the Pediatric Stethoscopes Market is classified into two types including manual stethoscopes and electronic stethoscopes. Based on end users, the pediatric stethoscopes market is classified into hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and homecare settings.

Growing prevalence of pediatric sicknesses, diseases, and medical conditions that necessitates check-ups and diagnosis is anticipated to be the primary factor fueling the growth of Pediatric Stethoscopes Market over the globe. In spite of the introduction of various advanced technologies such as portable and handheld ultrasound systems, pediatric stethoscopes are still the preferred choice of healthcare professionals for preliminary physical examination. Enhanced acoustics, better performance, and innovative designs are the major focus of most pediatric stethoscope industry manufacturers. Its increasing demand in developing countries to equip healthcare professionals in hospitals is another major factor which further drive the revenue generation in Pediatric Stethoscopes Market. The global pediatric population is susceptible to various chronic ailments and is expected to fuel the growth of pediatric stethoscopes market considerably.

The global Pediatric Stethoscopes Market is segmented on basis of product type, application type, end user and geographic region:

Based on Product Type, the global market for pediatric stethoscopes is segmented as:- Manual & Mechanical Stethoscopes Electronic Stethoscopes Based on End User, the global market for pediatric stethoscopes is segmented as:- Hospitals Clinics Homecare settings Ambulatory Surgical Centers

On the basis of product type, electronic stethoscopes are likely to exhibit the fastest growth in the forecast period in the global pediatric stethoscopes market due to their enhanced digital sound transmission capabilities, visual & audio output as well as recording, and increasing usage of wireless electronic stethoscopes in telemedicine. For instance, Eko, a San Francisco-based digital health company, has released a new Android app that is compatible with the FDA-cleared Eko Digital Stethoscope in 2018.

Based on geography, global Pediatric Stethoscopes Market is segmented into six key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding China, China and Middle East & Africa. North America, specifically U.S. registered for the largest revenue shares in global Pediatric Stethoscopes Market followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. Growing population and rapid urbanization in emerging economies of Asia Pacific are expected to drive the pediatric stethoscopes market in the region during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is projected to have the fastest growth, owing to a rapidly developing medical infrastructure, increasing spending on healthcare and growing medical tourism in developing nations such as China and India in this region. Developing countries in the region are likely to witness rising demand for pediatric stethoscopes in the next few years.

Some of the key players involved in global Pediatric Stethoscopes Market are Welch Allyn, 3M American Diagnostic Corporation, Medline Industries, Inc, Seward Systems Inc, United Scientific & Surgicals, Bardia Devices and others

