Phosphate Ester Market Size, Share and 2018-2023 Segment by Type

Phosphate Ester, is an ester derived from an alcohol and phosphoric acid. It can be also called as organophosphate because these molecules have a phosphate group bonded to carbon. Phosphate ester is widely used in pesticides, lubricants, surfactants, flame retardants.

USA, Europe and China are the main consumption areas. During 2011 and 2015, USA phosphate esters consumption increased from 37668 MT to 42553 MT, while Europe phosphate ester consumption increased from 32740 MT to 37443 MT. Due to the fast development of automobile industry, China phosphate esters consumption surged to 36817 MT with an average growth rate of 12.32%.

Considering the demand of downstream industry, market participants think that the phosphate ester will have a promising market potential in the future.

The worldwide market for Phosphate Ester is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Chemtura

Dow

ExxonMobil

Akzo Nobel

Elementis Specialties

Solvay

Ashland

IsleChem

BASF

Custom Synthesis

Croda

Stepan

Eastman

Colonial Chemical

Clariant

Lanxess

Castrol Limited

Kao

Ajinomoto

Fortune

Zhenxing

Ankang

Xinhang

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Monophosphate

Diphosphate

Triphosphate

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Flame Retardants

Lubricants

Cleaning Products

Others

