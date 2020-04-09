Recreational Boating Market 2019 Global Key Players, Size, Applications & Growth Opportunities – Analysis to 2025

Recreational Boating Market 2019

Recreational boating is a watercraft used for pleasure or sports. The term originates from the Dutch word jacht “hunt”, and was originally defined as a light fastiling vessel used by the Dutch navy to pursue pirates and other transgressors around and into the shallow waters of the Low Countries. After itslection by Charles II of England as the vessel to carry him to England from the Netherlands for his restoration in 1660 it came to be used to mean a vessel used to convey important persons.

Inboard boats are anticipated to grow rapidly, exhibiting around 4.5% CAGR from 2017 to 2025 owing to their high usage in water sports such as skiing.

The global Recreational Boating market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Recreational Boating volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Recreational Boating market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3772541-global-recreational-boating-market-research-report-2019

The following manufacturers are covered:

Azimut Benetti

Bavaria Yachtbau

Brunswick

Fairline

Ferretti

Groupe Beneteau

Princess

Sunseeker

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Inboard & sterndrive

Outboard

Sailboat

Others

Segment by Application

Commercial

Household

Others

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3772541-global-recreational-boating-market-research-report-2019

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Recreational Boating Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Recreational Boating

1.2 Recreational Boating Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Recreational Boating Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Inboard & sterndrive

1.2.3 Outboard

1.2.4 Sailboat

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Recreational Boating Segment by Application

1.3.1 Recreational Boating Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Commercial

1.3.3 Household

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Global Recreational Boating Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Recreational Boating Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Recreational Boating Market Size

1.5.1 Global Recreational Boating Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Recreational Boating Production (2014-2025)

………..

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Recreational Boating Business

7.1 Azimut Benetti

7.1.1 Azimut Benetti Recreational Boating Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Recreational Boating Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Azimut Benetti Recreational Boating Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Bavaria Yachtbau

7.2.1 Bavaria Yachtbau Recreational Boating Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Recreational Boating Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Bavaria Yachtbau Recreational Boating Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Brunswick

7.3.1 Brunswick Recreational Boating Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Recreational Boating Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Brunswick Recreational Boating Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Fairline

7.4.1 Fairline Recreational Boating Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Recreational Boating Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Fairline Recreational Boating Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Ferretti

7.5.1 Ferretti Recreational Boating Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Recreational Boating Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Ferretti Recreational Boating Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Groupe Beneteau

7.6.1 Groupe Beneteau Recreational Boating Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Recreational Boating Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Groupe Beneteau Recreational Boating Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Princess

7.7.1 Princess Recreational Boating Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Recreational Boating Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Princess Recreational Boating Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Sunseeker

7.8.1 Sunseeker Recreational Boating Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Recreational Boating Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Sunseeker Recreational Boating Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued…..

CONTACT US:

Norah Trent

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.WiseGuyReports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)