Robotics Market Emerging Trends, Statistics, Size, Global Demand in Automation Industry, New Innovation in Robotics Technology by 2024

Robotics is the interdisciplinary branch of engineering and science that includes mechanical engineering, electrical engineering, computer science, and others. Robotics deals with the design, construction, operation, and use of robots, as well as computer systems for their control, sensory feedback, and information processing.

The Robotics industry had an explosive growth in recent years. Many families and commercial enterprises or associations choose the Robotics. The reduced time for household or commercial activities is increasing the adoption of Robotics by the end-users for replacing their physical works.

At present, in global, the Robotics industry is generally at a more advanced level. The world’s largest manufacturer is Fanuc which accounted for approximately 9.16% of the global revenue of cleaning robots in 2016.

Currently, China has become the largest consumption region at now, its output value accounted for more than 16.46% of the total output value of global Robotics market in 2016 and it is expected that China will also be the largest market in forecast period 2017-2022.

According to this study, over the next five years the Robotics market will register a 4.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 25900 million by 2024, from US$ 20500 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Robotics business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Robotics market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Robotics value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Industrial Robots

Service Robots for Professional

Service Robots for Personnel

Segmentation by application:

Military

Industrial

Commercial

Personal

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

FANUC

ABB

Yaskawa

KUKA

OTC

Panasonic

Kawasaki

Nachi

Epson

Mitsubishi

Denso

Yamaha

Toshiba

iRobot

Ecovacs

Proscenic

Matsutek

Neato Robotics

Infinuvo(Metapo)

LG

Samsung

Sharp

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Robotics consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Robotics market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Robotics manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Robotics with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Robotics submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

