Skin Care Products Market Surpass US$ 184 Billion By 2026 | CAGR at 4.5%

According to Acumen Research and Consulting the global Skin care products market is forecasted to grow at a stable CAGR around 4.5% during the forecast period 2018 to 2026. According to the report named “Skin care products Market” – Global Industry Analysis, Growth, Share, Size, Trends and Forecast, 2018-2026”, increasing awareness towards skin care, escalating demand for herbal, natural and organic skin care products, changing lifestyle, growing demand for anti-aging products and ease of availability of various skin care products are some of the key factors that are fueling the skin care products market growth across the globe. Skin care products are the products that help to enhance the skin appearance and reduce skin problems. Skin care products consist of various natural and synthetic products such as body lotions and face creams. Various skin care products include moisture, prevention of excessive exposure of sun and pollution and nutrition. Skin care products enhance the skin health by including various properties such as exfoliation, laser resurfacing, fillers, microdermabrasion, peels and retinol therapy. Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate over the forecast period owing to the availability of wide range or skin care products, growing awareness towards health and beauty and huge demand for various skin care products. Continuously changing lifestyle is playing the major role in the growth of regional skin care products market.

Rising Awareness towards Skin Care and Availability of Broad Range of Skin Care Products to Drive the Global Skin Care Products Market Growth

The awareness towards skin care is rapidly increasing with the changing lifestyle. This factor is increasing the demand for various skin care products such as sun protection cream, anti-aging cream, and creams with anti-wrinkle properties in skin care and makeup products. Increasing concerns about various skin problems and ease of availability of various skin care products in the market are some of the fundamental factors responsible for the rapid growth of skin care products market globally. Intensifying awareness towards natural components that provide UV protection is also anticipated to boost the market growth over the forecast period. Growing adoption of organic or natural skin care products is also increasing, thereby fueling the overall growth of the skin care products market. Furthermore, multiple manufacturers of organic skin care product are focusing more on the expansion of advanced formulations aimed at solving the effects of skin aging. Change in the lifestyle patterns in developed as well as developing economies due to rapid urbanization, increase in awareness about advanced skin care products and high investments in emerging countries are some of the factors influencing the growth of skin care products market across the globe. With the rising disposable income, the various regions are developing more advanced skin care products and thereby propelling the overall growth of the skin care products market. Growing awareness towards various advantages of using personal care products has increased their demand over the last few years. This has also increased the adoption of organic and natural skin care products, further boosting the growth of the global skin care products market.

Asia Pacific to Grow at Highest Rate in Skin Care Products Market

Geographically, the global skin care products market has been divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific is anticipated to contribute the highest revenue share and grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the ease of availability of wide range or skin care products, growing awareness towards health and beauty and huge demand for various skin care products. Continuously changing lifestyle is playing the major role in the growth of regional skin care products market. Growth in the young population and inclination towards more advanced skin care products are supplementing the regional market growth. Europe is also expected to show substantial growth over the forecast period due to the development of various innovative creams and solutions escalating demand for various skin care products. Growing demand for anti-aging creams is anticipated to boost the regional market growth throughout the forecast period.

Market Players

The skin care products market is consolidated with large number of manufacturers. The company profiling of key players in the market includes major business strategies, company overview and revenues. The key players of the market are L’Oréal S.A.; Beiersdorf AG; The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc.; Unilever; Johnson and Johnson; Colgate-Palmolive Company; Shiseido Company, Ltd.; Revlon, Inc.; Avon Products, Inc. and Procter & Gamble Company

TABLE OF CONTENT

CHAPTER 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

1.1. Definition and Scope

1.1.1. Definition of Skin Care Products

1.1.2. Market Segmentation

1.1.3. List of Abbreviations

1.2. Summary

1.2.1. Market Snapshot

1.2.2. Skin Care Products Market By Product

1.2.2.1. Global Skin Care Products Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Product (2015-2026)

1.2.2.2. Global Skin Care Products Market Revenue Share By Product in 2017

1.2.2.3. Face Cream

1.2.2.4. Body Lotion

1.2.2.5. Others

1.2.3. Skin Care Products Market by Geography

1.2.3.1. Global Skin Care Products Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison by Geography (2015-2026)

1.2.3.2. North America Skin Care Products Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.3.3. Europe Skin Care Products Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.3.4. Asia-Pacific Skin Care Products Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.3.5. Latin America Skin Care Products Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.3.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA) Skin Care Products Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICS AND COMPETITION ANALYSIS

2.1. Market Drivers

2.2. Restraints and Challenges

2.3. Growth Opportunities

2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.4.3. Threat of Substitute

2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants

2.4.5. Degree of Competition

2.5. Value Chain Analysis

2.6. Cost Structure Analysis

2.6.1. Raw Material and Suppliers

2.6.2. Manufacturing Process Analysis

2.7. Regulatory Compliance

2.8. Competitive Landscape, 2017

2.8.1. Player Positioning Analysis

2.8.2. Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players

CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING PLANTS ANALYSIS

3.1. Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Skin Care Products Major Manufacturers in 2017

3.2. Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Skin Care Products Major Manufacturers in 2017

3.3. R&D Status and Technology Source of Global Skin Care Products Major Manufacturers in 2017

3.4. Raw Materials Sources Analysis of Global Skin Care Products Major Manufacturers in 2017

CHAPTER 4. SKIN CARE PRODUCTS MARKET BY PRODUCT

4.1. Global Skin Care Products Revenue By Product

4.2. Face Cream

4.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.3. Body Lotion

4.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.4. Others

4.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 5. NORTH AMERICA SKIN CARE PRODUCTS MARKET BY COUNTRY

5.1. North America Skin Care Products Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.2. North America Skin Care Products Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

5.3. U.S.

5.3.1. U.S. Skin Care Products Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.4. Canada

5.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.5. Mexico

5.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 6. EUROPE SKIN CARE PRODUCTS MARKET BY COUNTRY

6.1. Europe Skin Care Products Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.2. Europe Skin Care Products Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

6.3. UK

6.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.4. Germany

6.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.5. France

6.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.6. Spain

6.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.7. Rest of Europe

6.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 7. ASIA-PACIFIC SKIN CARE PRODUCTS MARKET BY COUNTRY

7.1. Asia-Pacific Skin Care Products Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.2. Asia-Pacific Skin Care Products Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

7.3. China

7.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.4. Japan

7.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.5. India

7.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.6. Australia

7.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.7. South Korea

7.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific

7.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 8. LATIN AMERICA SKIN CARE PRODUCTS MARKET BY COUNTRY

8.1. Latin America Skin Care Products Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.2. Latin America Skin Care Products Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

8.3. Brazil

8.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.4. Argentina

8.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.5. Rest of Latin America

8.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 9. MIDDLE EAST SKIN CARE PRODUCTS MARKET BY COUNTRY

9.1. Middle East Skin Care Products Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.2. Middle East Skin Care Products Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

9.3. Saudi Arabia

9.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.4. UAE

9.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.5. Rest of Middle East

9.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 10. AFRICA SKIN CARE PRODUCTS MARKET BY COUNTRY

10.1. Africa Skin Care Products Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.2. Africa Skin Care Products Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

10.3. South Africa

10.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.4. Egypt

10.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.5. Rest of Africa

10.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 11. COMPANY PROFILE

11.1. L’Oréal S.A.

11.1.1. Company Snapshot

11.1.2. Overview

11.1.3. Financial Overview

11.1.4. Product Portfolio

11.1.5. Key Developments

11.1.6. Strategies

11.2. Beiersdorf AG

11.2.1. Company Snapshot

11.2.2. Overview

11.2.3. Financial Overview

11.2.4. Product Portfolio

11.2.5. Key Developments

11.2.6. Strategies

11.3. The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc.

11.3.1. Company Snapshot

11.3.2. Overview

11.3.3. Financial Overview

11.3.4. Product Portfolio

11.3.5. Key Developments

11.3.6. Strategies

11.4. Unilever

11.4.1. Company Snapshot

11.4.2. Overview

11.4.3. Financial Overview

11.4.4. Product Portfolio

11.4.5. Key Developments

11.4.6. Strategies

11.5. Johnson and Johnson

11.5.1. Company Snapshot

11.5.2. Overview

11.5.3. Financial Overview

11.5.4. Product Portfolio

11.5.5. Key Developments

11.5.6. Strategies

11.6. Colgate-Palmolive Company

11.6.1. Company Snapshot

11.6.2. Overview

11.6.3. Financial Overview

11.6.4. Product Portfolio

11.6.5. Key Developments

11.6.6. Strategies

11.7. Shiseido Company, Ltd.

11.7.1. Company Snapshot

11.7.2. Overview

11.7.3. Financial Overview

11.7.4. Product Portfolio

11.7.5. Key Developments

11.7.6. Strategies

11.8. Revlon, Inc.

11.8.1. Company Snapshot

11.8.2. Overview

11.8.3. Financial Overview

11.8.4. Product Portfolio

11.8.5. Key Developments

11.8.6. Strategies

11.9. Avon Products, Inc.

11.9.1. Company Snapshot

11.9.2. Overview

11.9.3. Financial Overview

11.9.4. Product Portfolio

11.9.5. Key Developments

11.9.6. Strategies

11.10. Procter & Gamble Company

11.10.1. Company Snapshot

11.10.2. Overview

11.10.3. Financial Overview

11.10.4. Product Portfolio

11.10.5. Key Developments

11.10.6. Strategies

11.11. Others

11.11.1. Company Snapshot

11.11.2. Overview

11.11.3. Financial Overview

11.11.4. Product Portfolio

11.11.5. Key Developments

11.11.6. Strategies

CHAPTER 12. RESEARCH APPROACH

12.1. Research Methodology

12.1.1. Initial Data Search

12.1.2. Secondary Research

12.1.3. Primary Research

12.2. Assumptions and Scope

The report is readily available and can be dispatched immediately after payment confirmation.

