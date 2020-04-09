Smart Agriculture Market – Adoption of Latest Technologies among the Farmers

The rapid escalation of food demand due to the growing population worldwide is boosting the demand for smart agriculture. The smart agriculture engages advanced technologies such as Big Data, GPS, IoT and connected devices.

Smart agriculture helps in automated farming, collection of data from the field and then analyses it so that the farmer can make accurate decision in order to grow high quality crop. The field data are collected with the help of sensors, cameras, micro controllers, and actuators. Then the collected data are transferred via internet to the operator or the farmer for decision making.

The major drivers of the global smart agriculture market are the increase in demand for usage of latest technologies in agriculture, rising global food demand, surging need for livestock monitoring, and increase in greenhouse farming. Due to rapid acceleration in the global population, the demand for food is also increasing and on the other hand agriculture labor is decreasing.

Due to this, the individual farmers and the corporate farming houses are adopting the smart agriculture tools and equipment in order to minimize the. This will help the farmers and corporate houses to grow high quality crops in large quantity to meet the required food demand. The sensors and cameras used in smart agriculture provides information to the operator for water level, fertilizers as well as light required for growing the best quality food.

The market for smart agriculture is segmented on the basis of solutions, applications and geography.

On the basis of solutions, the market of smart agriculture is further segmented as network management, agriculture asset management, supervisory control and data acquisition, logistic and supply chain management, smart water management and others.

Network management has been heavily deployed as it involves the operations related to remote monitoring systems and it also helps in analyzing the data generated from the field. Smart water management aims to reduce human labor, minimize weather risks, and increase the off-season production by saving water and energy by the use of smart water products and chemical. The others segment includes mobility solution, connectivity solutions and quality assurance solutions.