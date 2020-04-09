Smart Shoes Market Growth Factors, Applications, Regional Analysis, Key Players and Forecasts by 2023
Smart Shoes are embedded with sensors that can detect your walking data and can be controlled via smartphone. The shoes use that information to offer tips on improving users` fitness regimen or locations and other information.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Smart Shoes in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
In recent years, the demand for technology has been growing and the intelligent products have been even more popular. This trend has made the demand of Smart Shoes become larger and this trend can be anticipated to fuel the market growth during the forecast period.
Nike was the largest producer of smart shoes in the world in 2014 while Adidas was the second because they developed smart shoes earlier. For China market, Li-Ning works with Xiao Technology to develop the smart shoe industry fast and has acquired success to become the largest manufacturer in 2015. Other Chinese technology companies enter the market like Yunduo, ADNL. They major in positioning shoes for children which can be predicted to be popular in future market.
The worldwide market for Smart Shoes is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 19.9% over the next five years, will reach 230 million US$ in 2023, from 77 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Nike
LiNing
Adidas
ANDL
Ducere Technologies
Yunduo
361 sport
Under Armour
Daphne
Stridalyzer
Digitsole
B-Shoe
PUMA
Salted Venture
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Step counting shoes
Positioning shoes
Navigation shoes
Other
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Adults
Children
Old People
