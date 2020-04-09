Smart Shoes Market Growth Factors, Applications, Regional Analysis, Key Players and Forecasts by 2023

Latest niche market research study on “Global Smart Shoes Market to 2023: Market data and insights on global Smart Shoes industry” report added at Arcognizance.com

Smart Shoes are embedded with sensors that can detect your walking data and can be controlled via smartphone. The shoes use that information to offer tips on improving users` fitness regimen or locations and other information.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Smart Shoes in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

In recent years, the demand for technology has been growing and the intelligent products have been even more popular. This trend has made the demand of Smart Shoes become larger and this trend can be anticipated to fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

Nike was the largest producer of smart shoes in the world in 2014 while Adidas was the second because they developed smart shoes earlier. For China market, Li-Ning works with Xiao Technology to develop the smart shoe industry fast and has acquired success to become the largest manufacturer in 2015. Other Chinese technology companies enter the market like Yunduo, ADNL. They major in positioning shoes for children which can be predicted to be popular in future market.

The worldwide market for Smart Shoes is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 19.9% over the next five years, will reach 230 million US$ in 2023, from 77 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Nike

LiNing

Adidas

ANDL

Ducere Technologies

Yunduo

361 sport

Under Armour

Daphne

Stridalyzer

Digitsole

B-Shoe

PUMA

Salted Venture

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Step counting shoes

Positioning shoes

Navigation shoes

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Adults

Children

Old People

Major Points from Table of Content:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Smart Shoes Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

Chapter Four: Global Smart Shoes Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Smart Shoes by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Smart Shoes by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Smart Shoes by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Smart Shoes by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Smart Shoes by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Smart Shoes Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Smart Shoes Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Smart Shoes Market Forecast (2018-2023)

Chapter Thirteen: Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

Chapter Fourteen: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Fifthteen: Appendix

