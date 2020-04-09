SMS Firewall Market 2019 with New Tech Developments, Advancements, Key Players, Strategies to Boost Industry Growth to 2024

This report studies the SMS Firewall market, SMS Firewall is a solution to actively monitor MO, MT and Application Originated SMS to prevent fraud and SPAM using SMS. SMS Firewall solutions allows the operator to have full control of the SMS messages in the network. The Solution monitors all MO-SMS originated by local subscribers, MT-SMS that are getting terminated from external SMSCs to local subscribers and Application Originated SMS.

The global SMS Firewall market is highly fragmented with several players such as SMS Firewall technology providers, marketers or resellers and telecom operators contributing to the market revenue. Currently, telecom operators along with the marketers and other stakeholders account for major share of the SMS Firewall market. We mainly analysts the leading SMS Firewall technology providers and partly telecom operators including BICS, Tata Communications Limited, SAP SE, iBasis (Tofane Global), Tango Telecom, Syniverse Technologies, Infobip, Global Wavenet Limited, Anam Technologies, NTT DOCOMO.

The global largest market is North America, and the second largest market is Europe, the revenue of SMS Firewall market in United States was 425.1 million USD in 2017, the revenue of SMS Firewall market in Europe was 351.9 million USD with the revenue share is 20.38% in 2017.

SMS Firewall are currently used across major industry verticals including BFSI, entertainment, tourism, retail, marketing, healthcare, media and others. Globally, the revenue share of each type of SMS Firewall is 32.27%, 17.41%, 12.20%, 9.97%, 7.59%, 8.27%, 6.30% and 5.98% in 2017.

According to this study, over the next five years the SMS Firewall market will register a 7.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 2730 million by 2024, from US$ 1730 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in SMS Firewall business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of SMS Firewall market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the SMS Firewall value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Application to Person (A2P) Messaging

Person to Application (P2A) Messaging

Segmentation by application:

BFSI

Entertainment

Tourism

Retail

Marketing

Healthcare

Media

Others

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

China Mobile

BICS

Tata Communications Limited

SAP SE

China Unicom

iBasis (Tofane Global)

Tango Telecom

Syniverse Technologies

Infobip

Global Wavenet Limited

Anam Technologies

NTT DOCOMO

NewNet Communication Technologies

Openmind Networks

Symsoft

AMD Telecom

Mobileum

Omobio

Mahindra Comviva

Route Mobile Limited

HAUD

Cellusys

Cloudmark

Monty Mobile

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global SMS Firewall market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of SMS Firewall market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global SMS Firewall players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the SMS Firewall with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of SMS Firewall submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Global SMS Firewall by Players

Chapter Four: SMS Firewall by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas

Chapter Six: APAC

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Chapter Ten: Global SMS Firewall Market Forecast

Chapter Eleven: Key Players Analysis

