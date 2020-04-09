Stored Grain Protectants Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation

The new research from Global QYResearch on Stored Grain Protectants Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

Grain protectants are one of many management tools for preventing pests in stored grain and have a particular role in unsealed storage and seed storage.

North America accounted for the largest share in the stored grain protectants market in 2017, followed by Asia Pacific and Europe. The rising population and decreasing arable land have led to an increase in the demand for food security and food safety, globally. Additionally, the growing concerns of food grain damage and deterioration due to pest manifestations have led to the increased use of stored grain protectants for food grains. Developing regions such as Asia Pacific and Africa lack the infrastructure needed for technological advancements and the awareness of efficient grain storage methods. The global Stored Grain Protectants market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Stored Grain Protectants volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Stored Grain Protectants market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report. The following manufacturers are covered:

Dowdupont

BASF

Bayer

Syngenta

Sumitomo Chemical

FMC

Nufarm

UPL

Degesch America

Arysta Lifescience

Central Life Sciences

Hedley Technologies Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

Chemical Control

Physical Control

Biological Control Segment by Application

Corn

Wheat

Rice

Others

