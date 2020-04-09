UPS Market – Generation of Massive Volume of Mobile Data Benefits Market

The global UPS market is expected to display steadfast growth between 2017 and 2025, gaining traction from the increasing frequency of power fluctuations and growth in the number of data centers globally. Power fluctuations that pose a threat to human life such as in hospitals and factories or can cause damage to property need to be equipped with reliable power back up to prevent such accidents.

Apart from this, the incessant penetration of smartphones leading to the generation of massive volumes of data has led to the creation of mega capacity data centers. Data centers require continuous power supply to prevent loss of operational data in the event of an outage and to keep cooling systems running.

Majorly fuelling the global UPS market is the increasing frequency of power fluctuations and growth in the number of data centers and cloud storage utilization capacity. Natural causes, short circuits as well as manmade outages are the some of the key factors for power fluctuations that can cause equipment degradation over a period or instantaneous loss of data stored on the equipment. This necessitates power backup, especially in emerging economies that do not have reliable energy infrastructure.

Power backup in small and large scale industries protects sensitive equipment from getting damaged in the event of fluctuations in the power grid. UPS systems are crucial for hospitals wherein power fluctuations can put patients’ life in danger. UPS systems are also crucial for factories to prevent accidents, loss of downtime.

At present, expansion of wireless internet connectivity and the incessant penetration of smartphones have led to generation of massive volumes of data thus leading to the need for mega capacity data centers. Data centers require continuous power supply to protect operational data, IT equipment and to keep cooling systems running.

Emerging economies such as China and India have emerged as preferred destinations for setting up data centers due to the advantage of reliable infrastructure at low costs. Global mobile service providers are constructing mega capacity data centers in these destinations to manage rapidly-increasing data traffic. As a result, Asia Pacific is emerging to be a key market for UPS for power backup needs of these establishments.

Lastly, advancements in UPS systems leading to the development of transformer-less UPS, lithium-ion technology and modular UPS are expected to positively influence the market’s growth.