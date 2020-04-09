Valuable Foresights on How Dimethyl Carbonate Market will Grow During 2017-2027

Dimethyl Carbonate Market: Introduction

Dimethyl Carbonate with formula CH3OC(O)OCH3 is a versatile chemical that exhibits desirable properties such as good solvency and low toxicity. In terms of physical appearance, it is a flammable, odorless chemical with a pale appearance. It displays high reactivity with other chemicals. Earlier, dimethyl carbonate was manufactured by the reaction of methanol with phosgene but due to extreme toxicity of phosgene, the chemical is now manufactured through other methods such as transesterification or the copper catalyzed. In 2009, dimethyl carbonate received its exemption from VOC (Volatile organic compounds). Dimethyl carbonate has numerous applications in end-use industries. Dimethyl carbonate is vastly used as a solvent in the paints and coatings industry owing to its desirable chemical properties. Dimethyl carbonate also works as an intermediate and is used as methylating and carbonylating agent. Furthermore, it is used as an intermediate in the formation of polycarbonate, which is considered as a major application segment for dimethyl carbonate. The compound also finds applications in pharmaceuticals and pesticides. Dimethyl carbonate is an indispensable part of the Li-ion batteries industry owing to its usage as an electrolyte. Dimethyl carbonate is also termed as a green chemical, owing to its chemical properties and non-toxic nature. Thus, owing to its usage in varied amount of applications and high demand for polycarbonate in end-use industries, the dimethyl carbonate market is expected to show significant growth over the forecast period.

Dimethyl Carbonate Market: Dynamics

Properties of dimethyl carbonate such as non-toxicity, biodegradability and high solvency make it as one of the ideal organic chemicals to be used in several end-use industries. Therefore, it is increasingly replacing xylene, benzene, ethyl, acetone and other chemicals as a solvent which is considered as one of the significant factor for the growth of the dimethyl carbonate market. Furthermore, flourishing polycarbonate industry owing to noteworthy growth in automotive and electronics industries globally is estimated to create positive impact on the global dimethyl carbonate market. Also, its application in the paints and coatings industry is also estimated to propel the growth of the dimethyl carbonate market owing to the current boom in the construction industry.

Although the demand for dimethyl carbonate is increasing globally, the manufacturers are facing certain challenges that might impede the expected growth. Permitting guidelines for the manufacturing of dimethyl carbonate are stringent owing to which manufacturers face tough time getting the license, which might negatively impact the growth in the long run. Also, obstruction in implementation of the advanced technology to create desirable process environment is also expected to hamper the growth of dimethyl carbonate market over the forecast period.

Dimethyl carbonate is also being considered for the future applications such as gasoline blending agent and fuel additive in place of ethanol. But the growth in the future applications remain uncertain, especially in some regions. The demand for dimethyl carbonate as gasoline blending agent is increasing in APAC, which is one of the ongoing trend in the global dimethyl carbonate market.

Dimethyl Carbonate Market: Segmentation

The global dimethyl carbonate market can be segmented based on grade and application.

By grade, the global dimethyl carbonate market can be segmented as:

Industrial grade (>99.0 wt %)

Pharmaceutical grade (>99.5% wt %)

Battery grade (>99.9 wt %)

By application, the global dimethyl carbonate market can be segmented as:

Polycarbonate

Solvent

Pesticides

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Dimethyl Carbonate Market: Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global dimethyl carbonate market owing to high demand for the polycarbonate in the growing automotive and electronics industry in the region. Growing per capita income is also one of the significant factor for the growth of dimethyl carbonate market in the region. Europe and North America are expected to record significant growth share over the forecast period owing to high adoption of eco-friendly chemicals as an intermediate. MEA and Latin America are expected to record steady growth in the demand for dimethyl carbonate owing to the growing demand for paints and coatings from the construction industry. Therefore, the overall market of dimethyl carbonate market is expected to have healthy growth over the forecast period.

Dimethyl Carbonate Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the market participants in the global dimethyl carbonate market are: