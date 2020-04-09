Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Industry in 2019 by Annual Market Overview

Vehicle routing and scheduling is a mature market. Fleet routing and scheduling solutions are specialized transportation management applications aimed at organizations that directly or indirectly control and manage shipping assets and resources. These tools are typically used to develop route plans that meet the delivery objectives at minimal cost/mileage based on the firm’s input (such as from orders), rules and constraints. The aim is to minimize transportation costs while satisfying feasibility constraints as to when and where stops are made, what can be loaded in each vehicle, and what routes drivers can serve.

Vehicle Routing and Scheduling Market: Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2024.

This report studies the global Vehicle Routing and Scheduling market status and forecast, categorizes the global Vehicle Routing and Scheduling market size (value and volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).

According to this study, over the next five years the Vehicle Routing and Scheduling market will register a 8.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 3090 million by 2024, from US$ 1880 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Vehicle Routing and Scheduling business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Vehicle Routing and Scheduling market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Verizon Connect

Omnitracs

Trimble

Paragon

Descartes

BluJay

Manhattan Associates

Ortec

JDA

Oracle

Mercury Gate International

SAP

Cheetah Logistics Technology

WorkWave

Carrier Logistics

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Segmentation by product type:

Single Depot

Multi Depot

Integrated Fleets

Segmentation by application:

Retail

Manufacturing

Distribution and Services

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Vehicle Routing and Scheduling consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Vehicle Routing and Scheduling market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Vehicle Routing and Scheduling manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Vehicle Routing and Scheduling with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Vehicle Routing and Scheduling submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

