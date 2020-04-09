Visitor Management Systems Market 2019 with New Tech Developments, Advancements, Key Players, Strategies to Boost Industry Growth to 2024

Visitor management is the process of tracking everyone who enters your building or your office. A visitor may be a customer, a delivery person, a job applicant, a contractor, a consultant, or the CEO’s third cousin twice removed. Essentially, anyone who is not a regular full-time employee is a visitor. A visitor management system is a technology used to track visitors in a formal way.

Visitor Management systems actively track the entrance into a either public building or residence. It is widely used at corporate building, office interior management, hospitals, industrial parks, hotels, government buildings, schools etc. Separated by company size, market demand from Small and Medium businesses are forecast to be growing at a significant CAGR of 11.34% over the forecast period, with about 75.34% market share in 2017 and a forecast share of 83.14% market share in 2025.

Based on deployment method, CMMS Software market is segmented into on-premise and cloud-based software. In 2017, cloud-based system is leading the market, with over 75% market share.

According to this study, over the next five years the Visitor Management Systems market will register a 8.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1180 million by 2024, from US$ 730 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Visitor Management Systems business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Visitor Management Systems market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Visitor Management Systems value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

On-premise VMS

Cloud-based VMS

Segmentation by application:

Small and Medium Business

Large Enterprises

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Envoy

Veristream

Proxyclick

Traction Guest

SwipedOn

iLobby

Sine

ALICE Receptionist

KeepnTrack

Vizito

Greetly

HID Global (EasyLobby)

Tyco

Honeywell Access Control

Chubb Fire & Security Ltd

Quantum Automation

Raptor Technologies LLC

ATT Systems

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Visitor Management Systems market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Visitor Management Systems market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Visitor Management Systems players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Visitor Management Systems with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Visitor Management Systems submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

