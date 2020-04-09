Vitamin Ingredients Market Expected to Reach US$8.1 bn by 2025-end

With an increasing number of customers taking responsibility of their health and well-being, the global market for vitamin ingredients has been witnessing a substantial rise since the last few years. The rising awareness among people about lifestyle diseases and preventive healthcare has been boosting the demand for vitamin ingredients substantially across the world.

Since the propensity of consumers to use kitchen cupboards as medicine cabinets is expanding exponentially, the possibility of the growth of the worldwide vitamin ingredients market over the next few years is very high. In 2016, the overall opportunity in this market was worth US$5.3 bn. Increasing at a CAGR of 4.90% between 2017 and 2025, the market is likely to touch US$8.1 bn by the end of 2025. In terms of volume, the market is likely to cross 63,512.4 tons mark by 2025.

Although the future of this market looks thriving, the increasing preference for direct consumption of natural vitamin sources, such as nuts and fruits, among consumers may obstruct its growth trajectory in the years to come.

Pharmaceuticals, processed and packaged food and beverages, cosmetics, and animal feed are the prime application areas for vitamin ingredients. Pharmaceuticals has been reporting a higher demand for vitamin ingredients among all the application segments. Researchers anticipate this segment to remain the key application area of these ingredients over the coming years.

North America, which closely followed Asia Pacific in 2016, is anticipated to showcase promising growth opportunities over the forthcoming years. A vast base of the population in North America prefers prevention of diseases over the cure, owing to which, the demand for vitamin-based food and drugs is increasing significantly in this region. This eventually is anticipated to bring a considerable rise in the demand for vitamin ingredients in North America over the next few years. The U.S. holds leading position in the North America market for vitamin ingredients. With the U.S. having a well-established medical and healthcare industry, the scenario is predicted to remain same in the years to come.

The global market for vitamin ingredients is highly competitive in nature. Atlantic Essential Products Inc., Bactolac Pharmaceutical Inc., AIE Pharmaceuticals Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Amway, Bluestar Adisseo Co., Lonza Group, Koninklijke DSM N.V., E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Co., and BASF SE are some of the key vendors of vitamin ingredients across the world.