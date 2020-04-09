What is Sales Tax Software Market Know How it will take Technology Sector to Next Level Benchmark during Forecast Period 2019-2024

This report studies the Sales Tax Software market. Sales Tax Software helps businesses of all sizes achieve compliance with sales tax, VAT, excise tax, and other transactional tax requirements. Cloud-based Sales Tax Software solutions is designed to effectively manage complicated and burdensome tax compliance obligations imposed by state, local, and other taxing authorities in the North America and internationally.

North America ranks the top in terms of production volume of Sales Tax Software worldwide, it consists of 37.06% of the global market in 2016. Europe comes the second, with 19.00% of the global market. China occupies 10.86% of the global Sales Tax Software market in the same year. All the other regions combined occupies 18.24% of the global Sales Tax Software market.

Thomson Reuters ranks the first in terms of revenue share in global market of Sales Tax Software, occupies 33.12% of the global market share in 2016; While, Wolters Kluwer, with a market share of 13.76%, comes the second; All the other manufacturers which are not included in the report together consist of only 28.94% of the global market in 2016.

According to this study, over the next five years the Sales Tax Software market will register a 0.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 870 million by 2024, from US$ 850 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Sales Tax Software business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Sales Tax Software market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Sales Tax Software value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Cloud Based

On-Premises

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Small Business

Midsize Enterprise

Large Enterprise

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Avalara

Vertex, Inc.

SOVOS

AccurateTax.com

EGov Systems

CFS Tax Software

Xero

Thomson Reuters

Exactor

Wolters Kluwer

FedTax

Sales Tax DataLINK

PrepareLink LLC

LumaTax

LegalRaasta.com

Service Objects

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Sales Tax Software market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Sales Tax Software market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Sales Tax Software players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Sales Tax Software with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Sales Tax Software submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Global Sales Tax Software by Players

Chapter Four: Sales Tax Software by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas

Chapter Six: APAC

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Chapter Ten: Global Sales Tax Software Market Forecast

Chapter Eleven: Key Players Analysis

