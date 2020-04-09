Wood Tar Industry | Has Huge Market Growth In 2024

“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global Wood Tar Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

Wood tar is produced from a variety of natural materials through destructive distillation. Wood tar can be extracted from straw, wood, etc. Wood tar is type of tar with a mixture of free carbons and hydrocarbons.

Scope of the Report:

Wood tar is mainly classified into four types: resinous tars, hardwood tars, other tars. Resinous tars mainly include pine tar, and hardwood tars include beech tar, oak tar, etc. other tars are mainly made from straw, nuts, etc. And resinous tars are the most widely used type which takes up about 77% of the global total in 2016.

The global wood tar average price is in the decline trend, from 6265 $/MT in 2012 to 5153 $/MT in 2017. The price will be in decline trend if more capacity goes into operation. The wood tar sales will reach about 21 K MT in 2016 from 18 K MT in 2012 all around the world, with the CAGR of 4.5%.

The worldwide market for Wood Tar is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Wood Tar in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Auson

Skandian Group

Xinzhongxing Biomass

Verdi Life

Kemet

Lacq

Fusheng Carbon

Shuanghui Active Carbon

Albert Kerbl

S.P.S. BV

Eco Oil

Bashles

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Resinous Tars

Hardwood Tars

Other Tars

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Construction Coatings

Ship Coatings

Animal Husbandry

Other Applications

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Wood Tar product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Wood Tar, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Wood Tar in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Wood Tar competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Wood Tar breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Wood Tar market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Wood Tar sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

