Acetic Acid Market Forecast and Segments, 2017-2027

Acetic acid, also known as ethanoic acid is a colourless liquid, which has a sour smell and distinct and strong pungent. Acetic acid is mainly produced by methanol carbonylation technique. Acetic acid is also used for producing chemical contents including Vinyl acetate monomer (VAM), Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA), etc. Acetic acid is used in various industries such as rubber, plastics, pharmaceutical, construction, paint and other industries. It is also used for water treatment and in vinegar as a key ingredient.

Global Acetic Acid Market: Drivers and Restraints

Growing demand for acetic acid in rubber, plastics, pharmaceutical, construction, paint and other industries is driving the growth of global acetic acid market. In addition, increasing demand for Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) and Vinyl acetate monomer (VAM) in packaging and textile industry (polyester manufacturing), is also resulting into increasing demand for acetic acid. Increasing demand for acetic acid as vinegar due to various health benefits associated with it is also expected to accelerate the growth of global acetic acid market during the forecast period. Moreover, the expansion of new separation technologies to improve the production efficiency is also can be an opportunity for the global acetic acid market. Furthermore, being an industrial chemical and chemical reagent, acetic acid is also used in making cellulose acetate for the photographic film.

Growth of acetic acid market is comparatively low in some regions however the market is already in its maturity stage in those regions. High concentration of acetic acid can be harmful for aquatic life, animals, and plants, which can be a restraint for the global acetic acid market in forecast period. Furthermore, the volatile prices of raw material such as methanol also can be a limiting factor for the acetic acid market.

Global Acetic Acid Market: Segmentation

On the basis of application, the global acetic acid market is segmented into:-

Acetic anhydride

Vinyl acetate monomer (VAM)

Acetate esters

Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA)

On the basis of end-use, the global acetic acid market is segmented into:-

Paints and Coating

Pharmaceuticals

Food and Beverages

Global Acetic Acid Market: Region wise Outlook

The global acetic acid market is divided into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA). Asia pacific is one of the largest market of acetic acid. Taiwan and china are the key markets of acetic acid in Asia pacific region. Owing to increasing demand for paints & coatings, demand for acetic acid is witnessing surge in Asia Pacific region. India will also register a remarkable growth in the global acetic acid market in forecast period due to rising investments, increasing population, favourable government initiatives, constantly enhancing demand from end-use sectors, and expanding industries in the region. China is the largest market of acetic acid. North America and Europe are also the major markets for the acetic acid.

Global Acetic Acid Market: Key Players

