Aortic Intervention Market : Emerging Technologies, Regional Trends, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis & Forecasts to 2019

Aortic intervention involves repairing of aortic valve walls when an aneurysm exists. There has been enormous progress in the endovascular treatment of aortic pathologies. Intra-renal abdominal aortic aneurysms can be treated by endovascular graft in majority of cases and endovascular aortic repair has gained wide acceptance throughout the world.

Market growth would be driven by new concepts introduced to facilitate repair close to and in the aortic arch, treat both types of dissecting aneurysms and re-vascularize vital branches while excluding aneurysms more effectively from circulation. Hemodynamic repair of thoraco-abdominal aneurysms is a particularly disruptive technology. If the technology proves effective, it might make other more complicated technologies.

Some of the key players for aortic intervention market are Altura, Cook, Braile, Biomedica, Gore, Medtronic, Johnson & Johnson, Bolton medical and Lemaitre.

This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter's five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.

