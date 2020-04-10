Aortic Intervention Market : Emerging Technologies, Regional Trends, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis & Forecasts to 2019

Aortic intervention involves repairing of aortic valve walls when an aneurysm exists. There has been enormous progress in the endovascular treatment of aortic pathologies. Intra-renal abdominal aortic aneurysms can be treated by endovascular graft in majority of cases and endovascular aortic repair has gained wide acceptance throughout the world.
Market growth would be driven by new concepts introduced to facilitate repair close to and in the aortic arch, treat both types of dissecting aneurysms and re-vascularize vital branches while excluding aneurysms more effectively from circulation. Hemodynamic repair of thoraco-abdominal aneurysms is a particularly disruptive technology. If the technology proves effective, it might make other more complicated technologies.
Some of the key players for aortic intervention market are Altura, Cook, Braile, Biomedica, Gore, Medtronic, Johnson & Johnson, Bolton medical and Lemaitre.
