Applicator Tips Market globally expected to drive growth through 2027 made by top research firm

Applicators are dispensing solutions used across various industrial verticals which includes cosmetics and personal care industry, healthcare industry, automotive industry, etc. Applicators make it convenient for the user to dispense required volume of the product at the targeted surface thereby preventing wastage of product and making the process more efficient. Owing to customers concern for making the product simpler and user friendly, there have been a continuous innovation in the applicator industry leading to the development of more sophisticated and user friendly products. Cosmetics and personal care industry have witnessed the innovations in the applicator tips market making the product suitable for dispensing the desired cosmetics perfectly. The applicator tips come in various shapes and sizes to suit various applications across various industrial verticals.

The applicator tips are made of foam, sponges, plastics, wool, cotton and fiber, etc. for the use in cosmetics and personal care industry. Applicators are also made of aluminium and stainless steel that suits its application in automotive and other industries. Applicator tips market is therefore anticipated to grow in terms of demand throughout the forecast period attributed by its high demand across several industrial verticals.

Applicator Tips Market – Dynamics

Some of the major drivers for the applicator tips market are: intensive use across several industrial verticals leading to the burgeoning demand for the applicator tips, continuous innovation causing production of more user friendly products resulting in increasing customer numbers reflecting in increasing demand for the product. The manufacturers in the applicator tips market are keenly involved in developing new, attractive and user friendly products by using different materials like foam, cotton, wool, sponge, etc. The global cosmetics industry is anticipated to grow at 4% yearly which is expected to translate into the increasing demand for the allied products such as applicator tips between 2017 & 2025. Asia Pacific has emerged as a hub for the pharmaceutical industry over past few decades. The demand for the allied products in the industry is therefore anticipated to witness a hike in terms of growth over the forecast period in the region.

Applicator Tips Market – Region Wise Outlook

On the basis of geographical regions, the global applicator tips market is divided into following regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa.

The concern for cost effective and user friendly products in day to day life is expected to drive the applicator tip market throughout the forecast period. The applicator tips are used to reduce the amount of product being applied and in parallel also allows the product to be applied at the targeted area minimizing the time consumption and product wastage. India and China, the two emerging economies of Asia Pacific, with evolving life style of its consumer reflecting in more consumption of cosmetics and allied products are anticipated to impact positively on the applicator tips market in terms of demand throughout the forecast period.

North America has been an established market for past few decades and therefore is anticipated to follow Asia Pacific in the applicator tips market over the forecast period. However, Europe and Latin America has shown a change in consumer behavior attributed by the evolving life style and hence is expected to witness moderate growth in applicator tips market over the forecast period. Middle East and Africa is anticipated to show a sluggish growth in the applicator tips market throughout the forecast period owing to its relatively stagnant economy.

Applicator Tips Market – Key Players

The key players in the applicator tips market are Designetics Inc., Microbrush International, Ltd., James Alexander Corporation, TMP Technologies, Inc., Ada Products Company, Inc., HTI Plastics, Inc.

