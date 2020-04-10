Artificial Intelligence Market Outlook with Expected 36.86% CAGR 2019-2024

The global artificial intelligence market is expected to grow from USD 19,631.17 million 2017 to USD 176,547.35 million by the end of 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 36.86%.

Market Segmentation & Coverage: The report on global artificial intelligence market identifies key attributes about the customer to define the potential market and identify different needs across the industry. Understanding the economies and geographies of the potential customer group can help to gain business acumen for better strategic decision making. Our market coverage across different industry verticals reveals the hidden truth about the strategies adopted by the players in different verticals and help the organization to decide target audience.

This report gives you the composite view of sub-markets coupled with comprehensive industry coverage and provides you with the right way of accounting factors such as norms & regulations, culture, to make right coverage strategy for your market plan.This research report categorizes the global artificial intelligence market to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Component

1. Hardware

2. Services

3. Software

Based on Technology

1. Computer Vision

2. Context-Aware Computing

3. Handwriting Recognition

4. Machine Learning

5. Natural Language Processing (NLP)

6. Speech Recognition

7. Vision Systems

Based on Industry

1. Aerospace & Defense

2. Automotive & Transportation

3. Banking, Financial Services & Insurance

4. Building, Construction & Real Estate

5. Consumer Goods & Retail

6. Education

7. Energy & Utilities

8. Government & Public Sector

9. Healthcare & Life Sciences

10. Information Technology

11. Manufacturing

12. Media & Entertainment

13. Telecommunication

14. Travel & Hospitality

Based on Geography

1. Americas (United States)

2. Europe, Middle East & Africa (United Kingdom, Germany, and Saudi Arabia)

3. Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, and India)

Company Usability Profiles:

The artificial intelligence market research report provides the company usability profiles and analyze the business overview, business product offering, SWOT analysis, and business strategy of the following company:

1. Amazon Web Services, Inc.

2. Baidu, Inc.

3. Facebook, Inc.

4. Google LLC

5. Intel Corporation

6. International Business Machines Corporation

7. Micron Technology

8. Microsoft Corporation

9. NVIDIA Corporation

10. Oracle Corporation

11. SAP SE

12. SAS Institute Inc.

13. Salesforce.com, Inc.

14. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

15. Xilinx, Inc.

Research Methodology:

Our market forecasting is based on a market model derived from market connectivity, dynamics, and identified influential factors around which assumptions about the market are made. These assumptions are enlightened by fact-bases, put by primary and secondary research instruments, regressive analysis and an extensive connect with industry people. Market forecasting derived from in-depth understanding attained from future market spending patterns provides quantified insight to support your decision-making process. The interview is recorded, and the information gathered in put on the drawing board with the information collected through secondary research.

Reasons to Buy:

1. To comprehensively understand of the artificial intelligence market with respect to major influencing factor such as drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges

2. To strategically analyze each vertical and geographic sub-segment in the artificial intelligence market and its individual growth and its impact towards the growth of overall market

3. To position selected vendors in 360iResearch FPNV Positioning Matrix for the artificial intelligence market to uncover a competitive landscape based on business strategy and product satisfaction