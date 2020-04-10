Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD) Analyzer Market 2018 Global Share, Trends, Demand, Challenges and Opportunities Research Report Forecast to 2023

Global Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD) Analyzer Market

Description

Biochemical Oxygen Demand or Biological Oxygen Demand, is a measurement of the amount of dissolved oxygen (DO) that is used by aerobic microorganisms when decomposing organic matter in water.

Biochemical Oxygen Demand is an important water quality parameter because it provides an index to assess the effect discharged wastewater will have on the receiving environment. The higher the BOD value, the greater the amount of organic matter or “food” available for oxygen consuming bacteria. If the rate of DO consumption by bacteria exceeds the supply of DO from aquatic plants, algae photosynthesis or diffusing from air, unfavourable conditions occur. Depletion of DO causes stress on aquatic organisms, making the environment unsuitable for life. Further, dramatic depletion can lead to hypoxia or anoxic environments. BOD is also used extensively for wastewater treatment, as decomposition of organic waste by microorganisms is commonly used for treatment.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD) Analyzer in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The worldwide market for Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD) Analyzer is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Hach

Lovibond

Xylem

Skalar

MANTECH-Inc

Mettler Toledo

Thermo Fisher Scientific

VELP Scientifica

AQUALYTIC

LAR Process Analysers

KORBI Co., Ltd.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Portable BOD Analyzer

Online BOD Analyzer

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Municipal Wastewater Treatment Plants

Industrial Production Facilities

Laboratories

Others

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD) Analyzer Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Portable BOD Analyzer

1.2.2 Online BOD Analyzer

1.2.3 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Municipal Wastewater Treatment Plants

1.3.2 Industrial Production Facilities

1.3.3 Laboratories

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Hach

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD) Analyzer Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Hach Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD) Analyzer Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Lovibond

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD) Analyzer Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Lovibond Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD) Analyzer Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Xylem

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD) Analyzer Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Xylem Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD) Analyzer Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Skalar

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD) Analyzer Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Skalar Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD) Analyzer Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 MANTECH-Inc

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD) Analyzer Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 MANTECH-Inc Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD) Analyzer Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Mettler Toledo

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD) Analyzer Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Mettler Toledo Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD) Analyzer Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 Thermo Fisher Scientific

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD) Analyzer Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD) Analyzer Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

……..CONTINUED

