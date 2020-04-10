Botnet Detection Market: Competition and Business Opportunities Growth 2025

In 2018, the global Botnet Detection market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Botnet Detection status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Botnet Detection development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Akamai Technologies

Imperva

Distil Networks

Perimeterx

Instart Logic

Intechnica

Zenedge (Oracle)

White OPS

Shieldsquare

Kasada

Reblaze

Infisecure

Unbotify

Digital Hands

Integral AD Science

Shape Security

Unfraud

Pixalate

Appsflyer

Variti

Mfilterit

Criticalblue

Datadome

Stealth Security

White Diagnostic

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud

On-Premises

Market segment by Application, split into

Website Security

Mobile Application Security

API Security

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

