Butyrospermum Parkii Market Global Industry Analysis, size, share and Forecast 2017 – 2027

Butyrospermum Parkii also known as Shea butter is a type of vegetable fat derived from the fruit of a tree native to Africa, Butyrospermum parkii. Butyrospermum Parkii or Shea butter primarily consist of fatty acids such as stearic, oleic acids. Butyrospermum Parkii or Shea butter also consist of Vitamin E and Carotene. Butyrospermum Parkii or Shea butter due to its properties is mostly used as ingredient for various cosmetic products. Interesting fact Butyrospermum Parkiiwas favourite for Cleopatra. The Butyrospermum Parkii or Shea butter is a rare product since its only restricted within parameters of Africa so it can be expected that it will need a decent amount of time to gain a healthy growth in market.

Global Butyrospermum Parkii Market: Dynamics

The growth of the global Butyrospermum Parkii market is driven primarily by cosmetics industry. Human across globe have an urge and strong desire to look good and feel better in every way. Cosmetics are indispensable part of human skin, it helps in nourishing the outer skin of human body.Butyrospermum Parkii or shea butter is used in a variety of our personal care products due to its proven skin care benefits. Further, it’s plant-derived which is why it is considered to be safe even by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Butyrospermum Parkii is very much useful in improving the appearance of dry skin, or the people who resides in cold climate to combat cold winter weather affects on their skins. Butyrospermum Parkii also provides healing effects for various skin disorder such as anti-inflammatory, helping to soothe itchy, irritated or sunburnt skin.

The most effective thing which Butyrospermum Parkii does is that it naturally absorbs UVB rays to protect the skin from the sun, and has antioxidant properties as potent as those of green tea and olive. In present time Butyrospermum Parkii has been found to be a key ingredient in a diverse number of cosmetic products such as body lotion, facial moisturizer, and hair balm, lipstick, bar soap, eye cream, sunscreen and hand cream.

Even though it has been considered that Butyrospermum Parkii or Shea Butter is generally is mild and safe to use topically on the skin. But few people are allergic to nuts (including the nuts from a shea tree) so there might be few who will behest from using Butyrospermum Parkii products.

Global Butyrospermum Parkii Market: Segmentation

The Butyrospermum Parkii market is segmented as follows:

On the basis of application type, the global Butyrospermum Parkii market is segmented into:

Toiletries

Lotions

Personal & Body Care

On the basis of end-user type, the global Butyrospermum Parkii market is segmented into:

Cosmetics

Topical Medication

Global Butyrospermum Parkii Market: Regional overview

On the basis of geographies, the global Butyrospermum Parkii market is segmented into seven regions — North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan, Asia-Pacific except Japan, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Among the regions, North America accounts for a relatively high share of the global Butyrospermum Parkii market in terms of value, attributed to a relatively high revenue share of the region in the cosmetic as well as topical medication market. APEJ is followed by North America in global Butyrospermum Parkii market, owing to high health consciousness among consumers across the region. Eastern Europe and Western Europe also accounts for significant value share in the global Butyrospermum Parkii market. The Japan is expected to register relatively high growth rate in the global Butyrospermum Parkii market over the forecast period, owing to rapidly ageing population and demand for various skin nourishing applications. Latin America and Middle East Africa is expected to have relatively high opportunity for Butyrospermum Parkii market players. Overall, the outlook for the global Butyrospermum Parkii market will have a positive growth over the forecast period.

Global Butyrospermum Parkii Market Key Players

Few players of Butyrospermum Parkii market include :

Perfect Body Harmony

Molivera Organics Mol-3715

Elixir Naturel

Key West Health & Beauty

Tree Hut

Sky Organics

