Cardiac Holter Monitor Market – Rising Number of Cardiac Patients Together with Rising Technological Advancements is Forecasted to Fuel the Market

Global Cardiac Holter Monitor Market: Snapshot

Cardiac Holter monitors are used for recording heart’s electrical activities. The device operates on a small battery to records heart rhythm for 24-48 hours. The Holter monitor device consists of a recorder, for recording the heart’s rhythm and a software, which is utilized to interpret the recorded data. The cardiac Holter monitor is most commonly used to diagnose and analyze cardiac arrhythmia, atrial fibrillation, and bradycardia. Rise in government funding to create awareness about cardiovascular disorders and its prevention, shift of population towards preventive healthcare, and investments in research and development of advanced diagnostic devices are the key drivers in the global market.

Integration of Latest Technologies in Cardiac Holter Monitors Boosts Demand

In light of these reasons, the global cardiac Holter monitor market is expected to be worth US$518.9 mn by the end of 2024 as compared to US$293.8 mn in 2015. During the forecast period of 2016 and 2024, the global market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.6%. Despite the headstrong market drivers, the global market is likely to be challenged by the high cost of devices, error in signal processing, and lack of trained and qualified staff for appropriate usage of the devices. Be as that may, incorporation of wireless and Bluetooth technology in the cardiac holter, shifting of manufacturers’ approach towards customer centric development of products are the some of the trends that are likely to benefit the global market in the coming years.

Based on product type, the global cardiac holter monitor market is classified as 1 channel, 2 channel, 3 channel, 12 channel, and others. The others segment includes 4 channel, 5 channel, 7 channel, and 10 channel cardiac holters. The 3 channel holters held the largest share in 2015 due to rising prevalence of cardiovascular disorders, rising geriatric population, and improved reimbursement policies. The segment is anticipated to remain dominant in the market along with 12 channel segment in the forecast period. The major factors responsible for the rise are increasing needs and demands by cardiologists for technologically compatible and efficient diagnostic devices and improved signal recording efficiency of 12 channel holter.

