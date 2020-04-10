Commercial Aircraft NextGen Avionics Market Is Anticipated To Grow With A Healthy Growth Rate By 2025
Avionics are all of the electronic devices and systems which perform individualized functions, used on any aircraft.
In 2018, the global Commercial Aircraft NextGen Avionics market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Commercial Aircraft NextGen Avionics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Commercial Aircraft NextGen Avionics development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
BAE Systems
Cobham PLC
Curtiss-Wright Corporation
Diehl Aerospace GmbH
Elbit Systems of America LLC
Esterline Technologies Corporation
Garmin International Inc.
General Electric (GE)
Honeywell Corp.
L-3 Communication
Panasonic Avionics Corporation
Rockwell Collins
Thales Group
United Tech Corporation
Universal Avionics Systems
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Air Navigation (AN) & Surveillance
Flight Communication & Recording
Glass Cockpit Flight Instruments (FI)
Integrated Flight Management (FMS)
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Regional
Narrow Body
Wide Body
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
