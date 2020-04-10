Competitive Situation: Point of Care (POC) Data Management Systems- Emerging Markets in Developing Countries

The Latest Research Report “Point of Care (POC) Data Management Systems Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2025” provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz

Point of care testing (POCT) refers to the medical diagnostic tests performed at the site or near patients for immediate clinical decision making. Managing patients’ test data and recording it for regulatory compliance have been tedious tasks for medical professionals. Several companies have developed POC data management systems in order to help medical professionals overcome challenges while maintaining patient records. POC data management systems facilitate the recording, storage, and viewing of patients’ medical records from multiple point of care devices at central data management systems. Additionally, these provide a bidirectional interface to both hospitals and laboratory professionals on a single enterprise platform. POC data management systems offer features such as recording of the patients’ medical records, downloading of POCT device data, and integration of data with the hospital information system (HIS), and laboratory information system (LIS). POC data management systems have several advantages over manual data recording systems such as reduced paperwork, increased work efficiency of testing procedures, continuous monitoring of point of care devices, centralized operator management, and many others.

Get Sample Copy of this report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/7818

The global point of care (POC) data management systems market is primarily driven by increase in adoption of POC devices by hospitals and laboratories. Increase in geriatric population, high incidence of chronic as well as infectious diseases, and rise in awareness among people about preventive health care has led to high demand for point of care testing devices across the world. Rapidly improving health care facilities and infrastructure in developing countries, increase in number of hospitals and diagnostics laboratories, and surge in health care budgets are projected to fuel demand for point of care data management systems during the forecast period. Moreover, technological advancements in data management systems such as remote monitoring, data integration into central hospital information systems, wireless connectivity, process automation, ease of use, and web tutorials are factors augmenting demand for POC data management systems. However, high cost of POC data management systems and slow rate of adoption are likely to hamper the market in the near future.

The global point of care data management systems market can be segmented based on component, mode of delivery, end-user, and region. In terms of component, the global market can be classified into hardware and software. The hardware segment is expected to account for a leading share of the global market. The software segment is estimated to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period. Based on mode of delivery, the global point of care data management systems market can be divided into web-based systems, cloud-based systems, and on-premises data management systems. The on-premises data management systems segment is anticipated to dominate the global market by 2025. In terms of end-user, the global point of care data management systems market can be categorized into hospitals and physicians clinics and diagnostics laboratories. Geographically, the global point of care data management systems market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe accounted for significant shares of the global market and are projected to gain market share by 2025. Large share of these regions is attributed to well-established health care facilities, high health care infrastructure budgets, increase in incidence of lifestyle diseases, and rise in demand for preventive health care. The POC data management systems market in Europe is estimated to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period. The market in Asia Pacific is expected expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period The POC data management systems markets in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is likely to expand at a moderate pace. Request For TOC Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/toc/7818 Key players operating in the global point of care (POC) data management systems market include Siemens Healthineers, HemoCue AB, Abbott Laboratories, Radiometer Medical ApS, TELCOR, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Randox Laboratories Ltd., Esaote SpA, Hedera Biomedics srl, and Seaward Electronic Ltd. MRR.BIZ has been compiled in-depth market research data in the report after exhaustive primary and secondary research. Our team of able, experienced in-house analysts has collated the information through personal interviews and study of industry databases, journals, and reputable paid sources. The report provides the following information: Tailwinds and headwinds molding the market’s trajectory

Market segments based on products, technology, and applications

Prospects of each segment

Overall current and possible future size of the market

Growth pace of the market

Competitive landscape and key players’ strategies The main aim of the report is to: Enable key stakeholder’s in the market bet right on it

Understand the opportunities and pitfalls awaiting them

Assess the overall growth scope in the near term

Strategize effectively with respect to production and distribution MRR.BIZ is a leading provider of strategic market research. Our vast repository consists research reports, data books, company profiles, and regional market data sheets. We regularly update the data and analysis of a wide-ranging products and services around the world. As readers, you will have access to the latest information on almost 300 industries and their sub-segments. Both large Fortune 500 companies and SMEs have found those useful. This is because we customize our offerings keeping in mind the specific requirements of our clients.

View Complete Report at @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/it-and-telecommunication/7818/point-of-care-poc-data-market-research-reports

About us

MarketResearchReports.biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.

Contact

Mr. Nachiket

State Tower

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

E: [email protected]