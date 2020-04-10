Construction Glass 2019 Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, key Players Analysis, Applications, Forecasts to 2023

Construction GlassIndustry 2019

Description:-

Construction Glass, also called architectural glass, is used as a building material. It is most typically used as transparent glazing material in the building envelope, including windows in the external walls. Glass is also used for internal partitions and as an architectural feature. When used in buildings, glass is often of a safety type, which includes reinforced, toughened and laminated glasses.

Scope of the Report:

The Major regions to produce Construction Glass are China, Europe, US and Japan, which accounted for more than 85 % of production in total. The major consumption region is China, Europe, US.

Construction Glass industry concentration is relatively low. The largest producer is AGC, accounting for 7.54 percent market share in volume in 2014，followed by Guardian glass and Saint-Gobain. The industry competitive landscape is relatively stable.

Along with the development of Chinese domestic Industrial technology, Chinese Construction Glass has been made a lot of progress, but it also has a long way to be advanced in the world, especially in healthy and environment products. Otherwise, most of Chinese companies are rather small, compared to other countries’ companies.

The application of Construction Glass is residential and commercial. Commercial is the major application, which accounts for more than 39% of total consumption, but the consumption of residential is less and less in the world.

The market scale will keeps increasing in the next few years. Although sales of Construction Glass brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not to enter into the Construction Glass field.

The worldwide market for Construction Glass is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Construction Glass in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

AGC

Guardian glass

Saint-Gobain S.A

NSG

Shahe Glass

CSG

Xinyi

PPG Industries

Farun

Central Glass

Taiwan Glass

Schott AG

Sisecam

Yaohua

China Glass

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Low-e glass

Special glass

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Residential

Commercial

Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Construction Glass product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Construction Glass, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Construction Glass in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Construction Glass competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

……..

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Construction Glass Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Low-e glass

1.2.2 Special glass

1.2.3 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Residential

1.3.2 Commercial

1.3.3 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 AGC

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Construction Glass Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 AGC Construction Glass Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Guardian glass

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Construction Glass Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Guardian glass Construction Glass Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Saint-Gobain S.A

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Construction Glass Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Saint-Gobain S.A Construction Glass Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 NSG

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Construction Glass Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 NSG Construction Glass Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Shahe Glass

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Construction Glass Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Shahe Glass Construction Glass Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 CSG

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Construction Glass Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 CSG Construction Glass Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued……

