Demand-Supply Scenario of Overwrapping Machines Market to Remain Balanced During the Forecast Period 2017 – 2027

Overwrapping is a mean to improve product presentation and also a way to enhance the shelf life of a product or to preserve its freshness. There are several features associated with overwrapping machines that makes it an attractive option for a wide range of industries.

An overwrapping machine is a type of packaging machine which wraps a flexible packaging material like heat sealable film or paper and automates the wrapping process. Overwrapping is characterized by envelope style end-folding. An overwrapping machine folds the heat sealable film around a product that has to be wrapped. The folded film is closed by using heated sealing devices. The product can be in bundle or even a single product.

Overwrapping Machines Market Dynamics:

The overwrapping machines market is expected to witness a healthy growth because of several factors. The wrapping process involves low material costs and low energy costs which makes this product very cost effective and therefore drives demand in the overwrapping machines market. There are several benefits associated with these machines which makes it a preferred way of packaging as compared to other forms of packaging.

Overwrapping helps in providing on pack promotion with printed film, which enables marketing and promotional messages to be conveyed easily without any labeling or coding. In addition, the print registration system on these machine also ensures that the print is correctly positioned at all times. The wrapping through these machines are easy to open without tear, have no heat radiation, these machines have low maintenance cost, easy to handle and are flexible. Furthermore, unlike shrink-wrapping, this type of packaging does not result in waste of excess film during the wrapping process and also overwrapping machines offer hermetic seal and aroma control which provides good barrier and prevents cross contamination.

All the mentioned advantages of overwrapping fuels the growth in the overwrapping machines market. The growth in pharmaceutical industry across the globe is also expected to accelerate the growth in the overwrapping machines market, as the growing concerns related to recent contamination of pharmaceutical products has led to overwrapping of blister carton products and hence the growth in the overwrapping machines market. However, the initial high investments in the machinery and related capital costs can act as a hindrance in the overwrapping machines market.

Overwrapping Machines Market – Regional Outlook:

Geographically, the overwrapping machines market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Middle East & Africa (MEA). The global market for overwrap packaging market witnessed rapid growth in last few years. The Asia-Pacific market is expected to witness maximum growth rate in the global overwrapping machines market primarily driven by the rising middle-class population with high disposable income, and increasing demand for convenient packaging in countries like India and China. Further, smaller companies in the developing economies of Asia Pacific are expected to automate their packaging processes for increased efficiency and productivity which will further boost the demand in the overwrapping machines market in the region. North America and Europe are expected to witness an above average growth in the overwrapping machines market over the forecast period.

Overwrapping Machines Market – Key Players:

Some of the leading players identified across the globe in the overwrapping machines market are: Sollas Holland BV, Marden Edwards Ltd, Aetnagroup S.p.A., I.M.A. Industria Machine Automatiche S.p.A., CHIE MEI ENTERPRISE CO., LTD, The Platinum Package Group, KÖRA-PACKMAT Maschinenbau GmbH etc.

