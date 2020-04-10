Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Future Demand, Industry Analysis & Outlook Of Gastric and Esophageal Cancer Drug Development Pipeline Review, 2017” to its huge collection of research reports.



This report provides an overview of the Gastric and Esophageal Cancer pipeline landscape. The report provides comprehensive information on the therapeutics under development and key players involved in therapeutic development for each of these cancer types, and features dormant and discontinued projects.

Gastric cancer, also called stomach cancer, is a malignant tumor arising from the lining of the stomach. Signs and symptoms of gastric cancer include fatigue, stomach pain, vomiting, weight loss that is unintentional, feeling bloated after eating, heartburn and indigestion. There are a total of 322 products in development for this indication, by 208 companies and 22 academic institutions. Key companies operating in this pipeline space include Eli Lilly, Roche, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Incyte, Pfizer and AstraZeneca.

Esophageal cancer is cancer that occurs in the esophagus. Symptoms include cough, difficulty swallowing, chest pain, pressure or burning and weight loss. Predisposing factors include age, smoking, obesity and bile reflux. There are a total of 107 products in development for this indication, by 79 companies and 11 academic institutions.



Key targets in development across both indications include human epidermal growth factors 1 and 2, and programmed cell death protein 1. In addition, the hepatocyte and vascular endothelial growth factors are being developed across many pipeline programs in gastric cancer.



