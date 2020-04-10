Future of Global Anticoagulant Market 2019| Competitors Business Structure, Strategy and Prospects 2025

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Anticoagulant Market Research Report 2019” to its huge collection of research reports.

Anticoagulants, commonly referred to as blood thinners, are chemical substances that prevent or reduce coagulation of blood, prolonging the clotting time. Some of them occur naturally in blood-eating animals such as leeches and mosquitoes, where they help keep the bite area unclotted long enough for the animal to obtain some blood. As a class of medications, anticoagulants are used in therapy for thrombotic disorders.

Oral anticoagulants (OACs) are taken by many people in pill or tablet form, and various intravenous anticoagulant dosage forms are used in hospitals. Some anticoagulants are used in medical equipment, such as test tubes, blood transfusion bags, and dialysis equipment.

The global anticoagulant market is highly competitive due to the presence of several international and regional vendors. The market has observed a high growth because of the increase in usage of NOACs and the growing number of surgeries worldwide. This has influx intense competition among the players in the NOACs market, which is emerging in the anticoagulant market. Also, the growing focus of established vendors in the emerging economies will likely change the market dynamics in the next four years.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Bayer

Boehringer Ingelheim

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Daiichi Sankyo

Pfizer

Johnson & Johnson

Sanofi

AstraZeneca

Eli Lilly

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Oral

Injectable

Segment by Application

DVT

PE

AF

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Anticoagulant Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Anticoagulant

1.2 Anticoagulant Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Anticoagulant Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Oral

1.2.3 Injectable

1.3 Anticoagulant Segment by Application

1.3.1 Anticoagulant Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 DVT

1.3.3 PE

2 Global Anticoagulant Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Anticoagulant Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Anticoagulant Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Anticoagulant Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Anticoagulant Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Anticoagulant Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Anticoagulant Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Anticoagulant Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

