Geothermal Energy Market: Sales Overview, Growth Opportunities and Restraint to 2025
Geothermal energy is the heat from the Earth. It’s clean and sustainable. Resources of geothermal energy range from the shallow ground to hot water and hot rock found a few miles beneath the Earth’s surface, and down even deeper to the extremely high temperatures of molten rock called magma.
The U.S. is a major geothermal power producer in North America. Planned capacity expansions in existing power plants coupled with upcoming geothermal projects are expected to drive the market growth in the region over the next six years. Technological advancements and presence of large number of geothermal reserves in the region are expected to further complement the market growth.
Policy barriers and inadequate transmission infrastructure in the region are expected to pose challenges to the North American market. Asia Pacific is expected to register considerable growth owing to large scale geothermal production in Philippines, Japan and Indonesia. Growing electricity demand in China and India coupled with increasing government intervention to produce electricity through renewable resources is expected to further augment the market growth in the region. Feed-in-tariffs in Japan are expected to drive geothermal production in the region through small scale projects which in turn is expected to complement the Asia Pacific market growth. The market in Africa is expected to be driven by growing geothermal power generation in Kenya and Ethiopia.
The global Geothermal Energy market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Geothermal Energy volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Geothermal Energy market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
AltaRock Energy
Berkshire Hathaway Energy
Calpine
Cyrq Energy
Enel Green Power North America
Imperial Irrigation District
Ormat Technologies
Raser Technologies
Terra-Gen Power
US Geothermal
Chevron
Halliburto
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Binary
Single Flash
Double Flash
Triple Flash
Dry
Back Pressure
Segment by Application
Civlil Use
Military Use
