Global Agricultural Drones Market Sales, Market Overview, Analysis Research Report 2023

Our latest research report entitled Agricultural Drones Market (by type (software, and hardware), component (frame, camera system, controller system, battery, propulsion system, and navigation system), applications (variable rate application (VRA), crop scouting, livestock, field mapping, and agriculture photography)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Agricultural Drones. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Agricultural Drones cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Agricultural Drones growth factors.

The forecast Agricultural Drones Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Agricultural Drones on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to report the Global Agriculture Drone Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 29% over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023.

The report identified that global agricultural drones is driven by factors such as applications of technology in agriculture, cost-effectiveness and high efficiency of drones, and significant drop in manual labour in agriculture. While the restraining factors include security and safety concerns, and air traffic management. Further, the report identifies the opportunities in the world market as rising demand for drones from countries in APAC. The U.S. is the largest consumer of agriculture drones in the world market due to preference for mechanized farming among the farmers in the U.S. Agriculture drones are smaller and cheaper drones that have highly efficient and advanced sensors and imaging capabilities. Moreover, the agriculture drones technology is based on internet of things (IoT) which helps improve agriculture yield and reduce crop damage. Agriculture drones are used to take the photographs of the crops to identify the problem areas. The IoT uses sensors to supplement images of the agriculture field from above which in turn helps using the analytics to understand the changes in the crops. Furthermore, usage of digital means has brought significant change to manual farming which was one of the bigger challenges for the large farmers.

Market Segmentation by Type, Component, And Applications

The report on global agricultural drones market covers segment such as type, component, and applications. The type segments include software, and hardware. On the basis of component the global agricultural drones market is categorized into frame, camera system, controller system, battery, propulsion system, and navigation system. Furthermore on the basis of application the global agricultural drones market is categorized into variable rate application (VRA), crop scouting, livestock, field mapping, and agriculture photography.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global agricultural drones market such as, Yamaha Motor Corporation (precision agriculture), DJI, GoPro, BlueSKy, Aeryon Labs, Aeryon Labs, Aero Vironment, AgEgle, Airware, Boening, and China Aerospace.

