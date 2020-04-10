Global Algae Biofuel Market Insight 2019|By Key players, Competitors, Revenue, Demand and Application 2025

Algae Biofuel is an alternative to liquid fossil fuels that uses algae as its source of energy-rich oils.

Asia Pacific is expected to a key market for the product owing to the rapid growth of automotive industry in the region. The presence of large economies including China and India, which account for a major population share of the world is expected to drive demand for sustainable energy resources, which in turn is likely to open new avenues for the market growth.



China is one of the top five producers of algae biomass and has made high investments to produce algae-derived energy products such as diesel, petrol, and hydrogen. Rising focus of Chinese government to reduce rely on coal and other fossil fuel resources for transportation and industrial applications is expected to open new avenues for the industry growth.

The global Algae Biofuel market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Algae Biofuel volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Algae Biofuel market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Algenol

Blue Marble Production

Solazyme

Sapphire Energy

Culture Biosystems

Origin Oils

Proviron

Genifuels

Algae Systems

Solix Biofuels

Reliance Life Sciences

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Biodiesel

Jet Fuel

Biocrude

Segment by Application

Transportation

Others

